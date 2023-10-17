Back

IKEA S'pore drops prices on 144 products, will reduce prices on more than 60 others by April 2024

Shopping time!

Hannah Martens | October 17, 2023, 04:06 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Furniture store IKEA Singapore lowered the prices of over 140 products, with prices dropping more than S$100 for certain items.

On their website, IKEA wrote that they "know many people are feeling the pinch right now".

"To help you get the most from your home, we work hard every day to keep our prices as low as possible for you."

Screenshot via IKEA Singapore website

144 now, 60 more to go

In response to Mothership's queries, IKEA clarified that it dropped the prices of 144 products in September.

It will also reduce the prices on more than 60 articles by Apr. 1, 2024.

Affected items include top-selling products such as the KALLAX shelving unit, which has been lowered from S$109 to S$89.

The popular MALM range of drawers is also now about S$30 to S$50 cheaper.

Another bedroom product, the HEMNES day-bed, was previously priced at S$807 but is now S$677.

Photos via IKEA Singapore

Photos via IKEA Singapore

Photos via IKEA Singapore

Photos via IKEA Singapore

Passing on savings

IKEA Singapore also shared their annual Life At Home Report with Mothership, which stated that 74 per cent of Singaporeans surveyed were worried about their household finances.

"That's why we work hard to keep prices as low as possible on essential and best-selling items so these savings really matter and count for the many Singaporeans looking to get the most for their home," said Gerard Jansen, retail director at IKEA Singapore.

With wholesale prices falling on IKEA products in the future, the store will pass on their savings wherever possible, it said.

The report also noted that 86 per cent of Singaporeans surveyed expressed frustration over household mess, chores and clutter.

Thus, IKEA said it will continue to focus on lowering the prices of storage solutions across their stores.

Jansen added:

"The IKEA vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people by offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them.

We stand by our promise to be the most affordable, accessible and sustainable home furnishing retailer in the country."

According to an Oct. 13 press release, IKEA Singapore, owned and operated by Ikano Retail, saw a dip of 2 per cent in revenue in 2023.

The press release also noted the "tough economic climate" amid higher costs, inflation, and more cautious consumer sentiment.

IKEA Singapore closed its financial year on Aug. 31 with a turnover of S$384.2 million.

Top photo via Google Maps

Anime Fest Asia returns to Suntec Convention Centre from Nov. 24 - 26

Take my money.

October 17, 2023, 03:27 PM

China supports 'just cause' of Palestinians, says Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Iran call

Wang Yi also said that the root cause of the war is due to the Palestinians' right to statehood being "set aside for a long time".

October 17, 2023, 03:16 PM

2 BTO projects in Bayshore set to launch in 2024 with waterfront & city view units

They will likely fall under the Plus model of flats.

October 17, 2023, 02:18 PM

Traffic marshall argues with driver in Siglap who allegedly failed to stop, rants: 'Eh lately a lot of ch** by* driver'

The exchange lasted 1.5 minutes.

October 17, 2023, 01:51 PM

S$34.7 million yacht runs aground off Sentosa

It was believed to have entered shallow waters off Singapore.

October 17, 2023, 01:32 PM

2 Swedish football fans in Belgium killed by gunman, Euro 2024 qualifier match suspended

The gunman is still on the run at time of writing.

October 17, 2023, 01:12 PM

Gutzy Asia, S'pore Eye & TOC issued POFMA correction for false claims about nationality of woman outside Yishun flat

The deceased was a Singaporean, stated the Ministry of Manpower.

October 17, 2023, 12:58 PM

Grab buying Trans-cab may raise barriers for rival ride-hailing platforms: S'pore competition watchdog

Grab said it is committed to ensuring the acquisition benefits commuters.

October 17, 2023, 12:12 PM

Raffles’ banded langurs' population in S'pore expected to double over next 15 years: Study

The rare primates were thought to be on the road to extinction in the 1990s.

October 17, 2023, 11:26 AM

Got7's Mark Tuan at ION Orchard on Oct. 21 for YSL Beauty event

Town might be extra crowded this Saturday.

October 17, 2023, 11:03 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.