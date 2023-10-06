1-man show: Telok Blangah hawker does S$8 'Humful Char Kway Teow' with more than 30 cockles

Liang Ji The Legendary is one of those one-man show hawker stalls in Singapore that gets people talking regularly.

Run by Dominic Neo, 49, who has a colourful personality and is quite the hustler, you've got to give it to him for his social media marketing skills.

Neo launched "Humful Char Kway Teow" in early September 2023, and the dish has since attracted a lot of attention and reviews, as well as divided opinion, with people saying they cannot wait to try it, and with others expressing their disapproval as it appears to contain way too many blood cockles.

More than 30 pieces to be exact, as seen in a video where the shellfish is picked up and set aside one by one as proof this is no gimmick.

Good reviews or otherwise, Neo would then build on the hype and work off the energy — while remaining as sunny and as positive as he can.

So much so he sells out his cockles by the end of the day, because he goes through multiple packets of them at one shot.

Pre-dinner crowd at 5pm

As the Liang Ji The Legendary stall on the second floor food centre typically closes by 7pm, even though the official hours is until 8pm, there was a crowd of about eight people in queue at 5pm on Thursday.

More than half of them ordered the "Humful Char Kway Teow" dish, like it is some pre-dinner snack.

Verdict

A lot of the things that have been said online about Neo's food are probably true or justified.

His char kway teow is not substantial or special, the noodles are too wet, he cooks way too many dishes, and the flavour is not strong, despite him claiming he oversees to the cooking personally to impart the wok hei flavour.

But he clearly has his fans who want something out of the ordinary, who want value for money, and who support a guy who puts himself out there.

Upon being served the Humful Char Kway Teow that afternoon, Neo was quick to add that the piping hot noodles should be mixed with the cockles to lightly scald the shellfish.

The verdict: The Humful Char Kway Teow is for true hum lovers.

At S$8, this dish is unique, but light enough for a grown man as a pre-dinner snack.

The blood cockles were highly palatable.

The downside is that the amount of cockles mixed in caused the noodles to be not as hot as it would have been otherwise.

Just do note that there are bits of radish and pork lark stir fried into the char kway teow, which provides random crunchy and salty bits with each bite.

In a TikTok that was promoting the Humful Char Kway Teow, Neo explained that he pays about S$5.50 for each packet of cockles that weigh about 70g to 80g.

It is likely that he uses more than half a packet of the cockles per S$8 serving of the Humful Char Kway Teow, which he also said he sells at a loss.

But his unorthodox marketing method has kept his presence online afloat, after his stall moved more than once over the past 2.5 years, from Xin Tekka food hall when it shut in April 2021, to a coffee shop at Waterloo Street, and then to its current Telok Blangah premises in June 2022.

After the meal, we approached Neo and told him his Humful Char Kway Teow hits different.

In response, he said he was grateful for the support and added: "Follow my Facebook."

Hustler.

Address: Block 78A Telok Blangah Street 32 #02-01

Opens daily, 10:30am-8pm

Top photos via Mothership