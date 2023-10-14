Back

Floor tiles in HDB flat living room suddenly explode while nobody around

Scary.

Hannah Martens | October 14, 2023, 07:57 PM

Unexpected things can happen any time.

Facebook user Teddy Ho shared two videos of the tiles in his living room exploding in Facebook group Singapore Home DIY.

This happened in the afternoon of Oct. 8, 2023 at around 3:20pm and the damage was quite extensive.

The tiles underneath his dining table, in the hallway and in front of his television set apparently just “exploded”.

Screenshot via Facebook

Some tiles were cracked, while others were dislodged or completely shattered.

Screenshot via Facebook

Some comments under the post told the user to report to Housing and Development Board (HDB).

Screenshot via Facebook

While others advised the user to check if it is within the 15-year period where HDB may be able to help with repairs.

Screenshot via Facebook

Screenshot via Facebook

Screenshot via Facebookwhy

One even likened to the situation to the movie Poltergeist with the spontaneous explosion of the tiles.

Screenshot via Facebook

Flat owners responsible for maintenance of flat: MND

In a written answer by the Ministry of National Development (MND) in February 2021, MND stated that flat owners are responsible for the maintenance of their flats, including repairs for general wear and tear.

”Nevertheless, HDB will help flat owners repair dislodged tiles originally provided by HDB for a period up to 15 years.”

For flats older than 15 years, flat owners will need to engage their own contractors to carr out tile replacements and HDB can provide owners with a list of repair contractors they can engage on a private basis.

Top photos via Facebook

