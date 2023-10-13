Haw Par Villa Hell's Museum to open till 12am for Halloween from Oct. 27-29, 2023

If you do not wish to fight through the crowds at Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Night, here's another way to get spooky this October.

Haw Par Villa's Hell's Museum, which will turn two years old on Oct. 28, 2023, will open till midnight between Oct. 27 and Oct. 29, according to an Oct. 12 media release issued by the cultural destination.

During this period, Haw Par Villa will also host a series of activities called "Haw-Ror Villa 2!" around the park.

Here are the run-downs of the activities:

Hell's Museum After Hours

Dates: Oct. 27 to Oct. 29

Time: 7pm to 12am

Do you regard yourself as a courageous soul?

If so, consider visiting Hell's Museum after dark between Oct. 27 and Oct. 29 to meet the statues and minions exiled to the 10 Courts of Hell.

According to Haw Par Villa, the experience will be so haunting that the faint of heart and pregnant ladies are not allowed to participate.

If you do not fall into the two categories above, you can grab your ticket here.

Early bird tickets are priced at S$20 for adults and S$12 for children between the ages of seven and 12.

Bundle deals are also available for groups of four and families of three (two parents and one child).

Note that the early bird sale will end on Oct. 22 at 11:59pm, and all tickets are non-refundable once sold.

Party with Blackout Agency

Date: Oct. 28

Time: 9pm to 3am

If you are heading to Haw Par Villa on Oct. 28, you can stay until later and show off your dance moves at Blackout V9.0.

You will get to party with international and local DJs, including Midland, Shigeki, and Meraki Soul.

The current batch of tickets to the event are priced at S$52.80, which is inclusive of booking fees and taxes.

Students will be able to enjoy a discounted price of S$30.80 as long as they enter the venue before 10:30pm on Oct. 28.

Except for student tickets, all tickets will come with one free X-sparking drink made from vodka liqueur and soda water.

Ticket holders are also encouraged to arrive early, as there will be one-for-one drinks from 9pm to 11pm.

You can purchase your tickets here. Do note that all tickets are not refundable once sold.

Halloween-themed market

Dates: Oct. 28 to Oct. 29

Time: 3pm to 11pm

While you are at the museum, you can also swing by Shaman's Market, which will take place at The Six Milestone at Haw Par Villa.

The market, which you can enter for free, will feature a diverse range of local vendors and crafters selling items from cake pops to crystals and jewellery.

These vendors and crafts include Dirt and Wonder, an art studio that specialises in pottery, Tinyslips, which is known for its locally inspired accessories, and Tribetant, a vendor for handmade candles.

Halloween-inspired drinks, art jamming & tarot reading

Dates: Oct. 27 to Oct. 29

Time: 9am to 12pm

If you get hungry or thirsty during your visit, you can go to Art Journey, a new cafe and art jamming studio that will celebrate its official launch from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29.

During these three days, patrons will be able to join themed mosaic art jamming workshops, which are fully customisable from tiles to bisques, as well as enjoy Halloween-inspired drinks, such as "Ghostlychee."

Those who are into tarot reading can also have their burning questions answered by Geraldine Chua, who is also known as the Friendly Neighbourhood Witch on Instagram.

Halloween-themed puzzle hunt

Dates: Oct. 27 to Oct. 29

Time: 3pm to 11pm

Those who are interested in puzzle hunting can also join a special Halloween edition of the game between Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.

Starting your adventure at Shaman's Market, you will unearth hidden tales, tackle challenges, and put your wits and creativity to the test while navigating the landscapes of Haw Par Villa.

According to Haw Par Villa, puzzle hunting is free to join, and participants will receive a free puzzle kit.

Silent disco dance party

Date: Oct. 29

Time: 6:30pm to 7:30pm

Have you ever danced against the backdrop of the setting sun?

If not, you can consider joining this Halloween-themed silent disco-style dance party hosted by Secret Sunrise on Oct. 29 evening.

There, you will be able to get groovy while overlooking the port at Pasir Panjang.

You are also encouraged to come dressed in Halloween costumes.

Top images via Haw Par Villa/Facebook