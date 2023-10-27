Back

Woman, 29, who verbally abused SGH nurse, previously locked up & fined in China for drink-driving

She went to a hot spring two days after her sentence was over.

Winnie Li | October 27, 2023, 04:01 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A woman who shared the same name, age and birthday as the woman who verbally abused a Singapore General Hospital staff was locked up for 40 days for drink-driving in Beijing, China, in 2019.

29-year-old Han Feizi was sentenced to five months and five days in jail, in addition to a S$600 fine, on Oct. 25, 2023.

According to the judgment seen by Mothership, the woman who was jailed in Beijing is also named Han Feizi and turns 29 years old this year.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the two women are the same person.

Details of judgement

According to the judgement, Han was detained on Dec. 29, 2018, for her suspected involvement in dangerous driving.

She was accused of causing a car accident in Beijing's Chaoyang district at around 1:30am on Dec. 29, 2018, after drinking.

Han was caught at the scene by the police.

Test results later revealed that the amount of alcohol in her bloodstream was 89.8mg/100ml.

Han had pleaded guilty to the charge.

As a result, she was locked up for 40 days, from Dec. 29, 2018, to Feb. 7, 2019, and given a fine of 2,000 RMB (S$374).

Went to hot spring with mother two days after she was released

Han's Douyin account shows that she uploaded a video of her at a hot spring with her mother on Feb. 9, 2023.

According to Shin Min, Han had uploaded multiple videos of herself in a vehicle, and people online speculated that the vehicle was a Lamborghini.

Background

On Oct. 13, Han received six charges for the incidents at the Singapore General Hospital and The Sail @ Marina Bay.

On Oct. 24, she was handed two more charges for allegedly falsely declaring her occupation in her application for a work permit.

In total, Han faced a total of eight charges, and they are as follows:

  • One count of public nuisance;

  • Two counts of using abusive language against public service worker or public servant;

  • Two counts of assaulting or using criminal force on security officer;

  • One count of intentionally causing harassment; and

  • Two counts under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

In total, Han pleaded guilty to five out of the eight charges against her.

The other three charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Han was sentenced on Oct. 25 to five weeks and five days in jail, and given a S$600 fine.

Full details

Related Stories

Top images via Han Feizi's Douyin

Japanese Spitz pup in S'pore given up by owner after breaking 2 limbs, Good Samaritan paid for costly operations

Her medical bills amounted to a five-digits figure.

October 27, 2023, 03:39 PM

Hostess, 29, who verbally abused SGH nurse, permanently banned from working in S'pore

She cannot work here anymore.

October 27, 2023, 03:33 PM

Eric Nam to perform in S'pore on Feb. 18, 2024

Woo.

October 27, 2023, 02:52 PM

Sultan of Johor elected M'sia's new Agong by Conference of Rulers, will take throne on Jan. 31 2024

Outgoing Agong Abdullah Shah was the only Sultan to preside over four different Malaysian Prime Ministers.

October 27, 2023, 02:00 PM

YG Entertainment, agency behind K-pop idols, to hold S'pore auditions in Nov. 2023

It will be a tough competition.

October 27, 2023, 01:59 PM

New ETIAS travel requirement for S'poreans visiting 30 European countries delayed until 2025

A reason for the delay is the 2024 Paris Olympics.

October 27, 2023, 01:03 PM

UOB presale tickets for Ed Sheeran's 2024 concert sells out in under 2 hours

The next sale of tickets will be the KrisFlyer reserve sale on Oct. 30 at 10am.

October 27, 2023, 12:51 PM

Woman, 33, who died in kayaking incident off Sentosa, an ex-nurse & owner of soap business

Tributes have poured in for her.

October 27, 2023, 12:39 PM

Swimmer Toh Wei Soong clinches first gold for S'pore at Asian Para Games

Congratulations for making Singapore proud.

October 27, 2023, 11:25 AM

9 in 10 S’poreans will block & report suspicious messages from unknown numbers: WhatsApp quiz

Nice.

October 27, 2023, 10:28 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.