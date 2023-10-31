Back

Bukit Panjang resident spends S$400 to make 18 'tombstones' for Halloween

He put them on the open grass patch down his block.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 31, 2023, 06:51 PM

A Bukit Panjang resident spent S$400 on Halloween decorations — and scared some of his fellow residents by putting up multiple homemade "tombstones" on the open grass patch at Block 602 Senja Road.

In total, 18 decorative tombstones were erected.

via Shin Min Daily News

Handwritten on these fake tombstones were names, as well as birth and death dates.

Part of Halloween tradition

Shin Min Daily News reported that the resident responsible for the decorations was a 35-year-old self-employed man.

The man said he and his wife both enjoyed celebrating Halloween.

He said he started decorating his house for Halloween when he moved to the Bukit Panjang estate eight years ago.

He then proceeded to decorate the exterior of his home four years ago.

Over the years, some residents have encouraged the couple to do more with the decorations, the man claimed.

On Oct. 31, 2023, the man and his wife will be hosting a gathering with food for some 30 children from 7:30pm to 10pm.

Time consuming process

The couple spent seven hours a day since Sunday preparing for Halloween on the last day of October.

The man said they used about 20 cans of grey spray paint on multiple pieces of foam to create the "tombstones".

The spray painting process was tedious as it was difficult to get the spray paint to stick to the foam.

The decorations will be removed on Nov. 1 in the afternoon or at night, the man added.

"So far, I have not received any complaints about the decorations. There have been a number of people who came to take photos," he said.

He said he would tell those who express uneasiness that this is part of Halloween tradition and they can take in the festivities.

His only fear, the man said, was that it might rain on Oct. 31 evening, and this would ruin the plans to hold a gathering.

Creative? Inauspicious?

A 49-year-old resident, who is a piano teacher, said her students enjoyed the decorations, and she thought that it was creative.

However, an elderly resident, 72, said she felt the tombstones were inauspicious.

Another woman, who had her granddaughter with her, said tombstones are "unlucky" and made her feel scared.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News

