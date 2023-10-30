Back

Grab delivery rider flies from Thailand to S'pore to pick up chicken rice

Same day delivery.

Joshua Lee | October 30, 2023, 02:49 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Grab delivery personnel was seen flying from Bangkok, Thailand to Singapore to pick up chicken rice.

This was after he was sent from one country to another to pick up chicken rice for a customer -- back in Thailand.

A video of the encounter with the Grab delivery rider was put up on TikTok on Oct. 28.

The woman who took the video confirmed with 8world News that she met the delivery man while at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on Oct. 12.

However, she said she did not ask him who paid for his trip to Singapore.

It is not known how much delivery fee this order incurred.

8world News reported that the dish to be brought back to Thailand was Hainanese Chicken Rice.

Mothership has reached out to Grab for comment regarding the viability of such transnational food delivery.

@thita.vy อยากกินขนมโตเกียว พี่เขาจะไปซื้อที่ญี่ปุ่นให้มั้ย 🤓 #วาสนาผู้ใด๋น้อ #grab #grabth ♬ วาสนาผู้ใด - Parkmalody

The video has been viewed 3 million times.

Most responses to the video were to express incredulity at the situation, but some said it was understandable that the customer, who could be of means, would easily be able to afford a budget airline flight and delivery fees.

What video showed

As seen in the video, the delivery man was seen at the airport tarmac in his Grab jacket waiting to board the plane.

He had a waist pouch and another sling bag as carry-on baggage.

He was then seen inside the plane's cabin.

The passenger who shot the footage subsequently also filmed the man at Changi Airport with his Grab thermal food bag in toll.

All media via @thita.vy TikTok

F1 S'pore Grand Prix 2024 early bird tickets sold out, general tickets sale begins Nov. 1, 2023

Vroom vroom.

October 30, 2023, 02:22 PM

S'pore voted for UN resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Gaza but resolution omits 2 concerns: Shanmugam

Singapore voted in favour of the resolution on Oct. 27, 2023.

October 30, 2023, 02:15 PM

Driver, believed to have been drink driving, ran away after police stopped car near Arab Street

The police caught him eventually.

October 30, 2023, 12:25 PM

Geylang Serai 2024 bazaar to cap max rental at S$15,000 per booth

Previously, rents went up to S$25,000 during the Bazaar Raya Geyland Serai 2023.

October 30, 2023, 12:08 PM

Fly from Changi Airport to Penang on budget airline Firefly, 10kg of free check-in luggage included

Yay.

October 30, 2023, 11:33 AM

2 teens looking for woman who lent them money for Jewel Changi photobooth & rejected attempt to pay her back

Cute.

October 30, 2023, 11:22 AM

S'pore man, 49, filmed cutting plastic bottle in half with katana, arrested with other weapons & drug apparatus

He is being investigated.

October 30, 2023, 10:54 AM

Woman, 50, arrested for public nuisance on SBS bus after refusing to put down her feet from grab pole

Passengers are encouraged to be "gracious and considerate" on public transport.

October 29, 2023, 09:15 PM

Short film made to celebrate LKY greening legacy, PM Lee urges S'poreans to continue & make it better

A lasting legacy.

October 29, 2023, 09:04 PM

G7 urges 'immediate repeal' of ban on Japanese food products

The group has also expressed concern over recent restrictions on the export of critical minerals.

October 29, 2023, 07:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.