Grab delivery rider flies from Thailand to S'pore to pick up chicken rice

A Grab delivery personnel was seen flying from Bangkok, Thailand to Singapore to pick up chicken rice.

This was after he was sent from one country to another to pick up chicken rice for a customer -- back in Thailand.

A video of the encounter with the Grab delivery rider was put up on TikTok on Oct. 28.

The woman who took the video confirmed with 8world News that she met the delivery man while at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on Oct. 12.

However, she said she did not ask him who paid for his trip to Singapore.

It is not known how much delivery fee this order incurred.

8world News reported that the dish to be brought back to Thailand was Hainanese Chicken Rice.

Mothership has reached out to Grab for comment regarding the viability of such transnational food delivery.

The video has been viewed 3 million times.

Most responses to the video were to express incredulity at the situation, but some said it was understandable that the customer, who could be of means, would easily be able to afford a budget airline flight and delivery fees.

What video showed

As seen in the video, the delivery man was seen at the airport tarmac in his Grab jacket waiting to board the plane.

He had a waist pouch and another sling bag as carry-on baggage.

He was then seen inside the plane's cabin.

The passenger who shot the footage subsequently also filmed the man at Changi Airport with his Grab thermal food bag in toll.

All media via @thita.vy TikTok