Play the latest video games by Capcom, Sega, PlayStation, Ubisoft & more at Suntec from Oct. 20 to 22

Avid gamers, this article is for you.

The world’s leading video gaming convention is holding an event in town at the Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre.

For the first time, gamescom asia is launching a physical entertainment zone that is open to the public from Oct. 20 to 22.

Attendees can look forward to a slew of exciting activities and programmes like game showcases, cosplay, meet and greets, game merchandise, video and tabletop games, esports, performances and numerous giveaways.

Here are some event highlights that you won’t want to miss out on, and how you can snag a pair of free tickets:

Play the latest AAA games

Big name developers like Capcom, Neopets, PlayStation, Sega and Ubisoft will be showcasing their latest games on the exhibition floor.

Here are just a few of the exciting games that you can try out at Capcom’s booth:

Dragon's Dogma 2

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Street Fighter 6

Resident Evil 4 (VR Mode)

PlayStation’s booth will feature demos of the latest blockbusters on PS5:

EA SPORTS FC 24

Just Dance

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Brought to you by 4Divinity and Epicsoft Asia, attendees get to sink comfortably into some Martiangear gaming chairs while playing titles like Atomic Heart and Annihilation Instinct DLC.

Keep an eye out for the unveiling of the highly-anticipated S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl which is set to release in 2024.

Gamers will also get to trial a timed demo and even stand to win a full copy of ENDLESS Dungeon, a new tactical action game launching on Oct. 19.

Ubisoft, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary in Singapore this year, will be showcasing two brand new titles: Assassin’s Creed Mirage as well as Skull and Bones.

Here, attendees can explore an art exhibition featuring both games, and speak to studio representatives and recruitment teams from Ubisoft.

Remember this online game?

Relive your childhood with classic mini-games from World of Neopets, such as Turmac Roll, at gamescom asia.

There will also be incredibly cute limited-edition Neopets merchandise for sale and up for giveaways.

Live programmes on stage

Taking the main stage at gamescom asia are popular international guest stars and performers.

Join the spectators at the electrifying Capcom Pro Tour Offline Premier Singapore, a Street Fighter 6 esports competition that will be held live from the convention centre.

Renowned Monster Hunter series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto will make an appearance on Oct. 21 alongside gaming influencers, The Jooomers, Tashbunny, and HighGai, joining forces to take on event quests from Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

What’s a gaming event without cosplay?

Admire the creativity and talent of diehard fans masquerading as characters from games like Final Fantasy, Valorant, Street Fighter and League of Legends during the Cosplay Fashion Show on Oct. 21.

Even if you’re not familiar with Gerard Marino, you’ve probably heard his work.

Marino is the principal composer for the original God of War series and contributed to the soundtrack of League of Legends and The Amazing Spider-Man.

On the main stage, he will be presenting a live mashup of music from iconic games such as Chrono Trigger, Overwatch, Fortnite, Destiny 2 and Final Fantasy XV.

There is also a meet-and-greet session, featuring cosplayers and content creators Kitz Cua and Charess.

Another personality that visitors will get the opportunity to get up close with is Faye Mata, voice actor of Street Fighter 6’s latest character A.K.I..

Additionally, Honkai: Star Rail voice actors Su Ling Chan (Bailu), Craig Lee Thomas (Luocha), Molly Zhang (Seele) and Emily Sun (Clara) will also hold their own meet-and-greet sessions.

The four actors will also be on stage together for a panel discussion on Oct. 22, where official Honkai merchandise freebies will be up for grabs.

Board games

AAA games not your cup of tea? Not to worry, the event still has plenty to offer.

Over 100 titles of curated board games from all over Asia will be available at Suntec, courtesy of The Asian Board Game Festival board game library.

Guests can also demo the latest games from Singaporean game publisher Origame, as well as other popular games from independent Asian board game studios.

Indie Zone

Gamers will also be spoilt for choice, with more than 30 games from indie studios across the world setting up booths at the convention centre.

Not only would their games be available to play, but you will also be able to hear from the developers themselves on the Indie Live Stage.

Gamers also stand a chance to win Xbox consoles, Game Pass subscriptions and more at the Indie Zone by Indie Wavemakers, sponsored by Xbox.

Retro games

Look forward to stepping back in time and playing some classic games on a whole range of gaming hardware, from custom-made arcade and pinball tabletop machines, to an entire selection of Game Boys at the Retro Games Zone.

You can also learn how to create your own arcade machine here, brought to you by our very own local makers, Retro City.

All SuperFan ticket holders are also automatically entered into a raffle to win a one-of-a-kind gamescom asia x Retro City custom tabletop arcade. Here’s how you can increase your chances of winning.

Lucky draw for all ticket holders

What’s more, all ticket holders will also automatically enter gamescom asia’s lucky draw. These are the prizes:

PlayStation 5 Disc Edition (Worth S$889)

Xbox Series S (Worth S$470)

TTRacing Duo V4 Gaming Chair - Spider-Man Edition (Worth S$279)

Glorious GMMK 2 65% - Fully Assembled (Pink) (Worth S$199)

Logitech G Pro Hero Wireless Gaming Mouse (Worth S$199)

Audio Technica ATH-M30x Headphones (Black) (Worth S$118)

All prizes will be announced and distributed after the event.

May the odds be ever in your favour.

Giveaway for Mothership readers

Tickets for gamescom asia start from S$19.

It is cheaper to purchase them online, and admission for children below seven is free.

Mothership is also giving away free pairs of SuperFan Premium Tickets worth S$65 to readers.

Enjoy this exclusive promotion by registering here, for the first five redemptions only.

Perks include early access on Oct. 20, a swag bag with freebies, and a 15 per cent discount off all gamescom asia merchandise.

