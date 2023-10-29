Back

'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies at 54

You've been a great Friend.

Brenda Khoo | October 29, 2023, 11:24 AM

U.S. television comedy hit "Friends" star Matthew Perry passed away by apparent drowning on Oct. 28.

He was 54 years old.

He was found dead after allegedly drowning in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles, unnamed U.S. law enforcement sources told The Los Angeles Times.

No sign of foul play detected

Perry was discovered unresponsive in a hot tub when Los Angeles authorities arrived at his home at around 4pm on Oct. 28 (Los Angeles timing).

The cause of death is still unknown, though there was no indication of foul play, according to anonymous sources due to ongoing investigations.

Rose to stardom as Chandler Bing in 'Friends'

Perry rose to stardom in the 1990s in the highly popular sitcom "Friends", which was produced by Warner Bros Television Group.

The sitcom, which ran for 10 seasons on NBC Network from 1994 to 2004, co-starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

In the sitcom, Perry acted as Chandler Bing, who is the handsome, wisecracking roomate of LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani and later, love interest of Cox's fastidious Monica Geller.

Warner Bros expressed its condolences to The Los Angeles Times in a statement,

"We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family.

The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many.

This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

Struggled with addictions for years

In his book titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir", Perry revealed his struggles with his alcohol and opioid addictions for decades. Opioid is a form of drugs.

He had a harrowing experience in 2018 when his colon ruptured from opioid abuse. Doctors gave him a two per cent chance of survival, and he successfully pulled through his near-death experience.

Robbery-homicide detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating Perry's death. The cause of his death will be confirmed at a later time by the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

