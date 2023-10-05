Back

30 people get food poisoning after wedding banquet at St. Regis S'pore

The bride was one of those affected.

Winnie Li | October 05, 2023, 05:55 PM

A total of 30 people suffered from food poisoning after consuming food at a wedding lunch reception at St Regis Singapore on Sep. 3, 2023, reported The Straits Times.

In response to ST's queries, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said none of the individuals affected was hospitalised after attending the banquet.

The affected also included the bride, ST understands.

SFA added that it is currently investigating the incident with the Ministry of Health.

A spokesman from St Regis told ST that the hotel was alerted to reports of guests falling ill following a wedding lunch reception held in the Caroline's Mansion Ballroom.

The hotel has launched an investigation into the incident, which included an examination by the hotel's hygiene officer of the food preparation process, he revealed.

The spokesman also shared that the hotel had provided food samples from the wedding reception for laboratory tests to be conducted by a third-party accredited food safety expert.

The test results have been found to be in accordance with the food safety guidelines.

The spokesman also said the hotel is cooperating with the authorities on the investigations.

He added that St Regis takes hygiene and cleanliness "very seriously", and the well-being of its guests is always its "primary priority".

The hotel is also in regular communication with the wedding couple to extend care and the necessary support they may need, said the spokesman.

Top image via Google Maps, The St. Regis Singapore/Facebook

