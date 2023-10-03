Firsthand: S'pore national dragonboat captains put careers on hold to train nearly every day for Asian Games

Firsthand is a new content pillar by Mothership, featuring in-depth articles and videos about people in Singapore and their stories.

It's just a little after 7am on Sunday, September 10, when I reach the Water Sports Centre, along the Kallang Basin, on Sep. 10.

At this timing, almost none of Singapore's various dragonboat teams, be it school or recreational, are out and about because it means having to wake up while the sky is still dark.

There is an exception though.

The athletes of the Singapore National Dragonboat men's team are already in their jerseys, going through their warm up exercises and preparing the boats for training.

They have only 22 days are left before the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

According to Nico Lim, the teams's 28-year-old captain, it is essentially the biggest and most important race for dragonboat around the world, given that the sport is not present at the Olympics level.

As for today's training, the coach for the men's team, Hadrian Ro, tells me that it will consist of rowing multiple sets of 300m, while aiming to hit a timing of one minute and 22 seconds with a crew of 12 men.

The objective, Ro said, is to ensure that they are eventually able to hit a timing of one minute and 20 seconds.

While the race they are preparing for is 500m long, Ro explained that he is using shorter distances to work on the physical threshold of the team.

The intensity and fundamental objective of the training are eventually summed up by Ro at one point in the session, when he addresses the men's team as such over their performance for a set:

"Would you rather suffer this pain for training or go there and be told you are doing sports tourism?"

Training on a near-daily basis

In fact, under the team's current training regime, starting training at 7am is already considered one of the later timings, I subsequently found out.

With the exception of their rest day on Friday, Sunday is also considered a relatively relaxed day, with a single session of training that runs until 9am.

During the weekdays, from Monday to Thursday, the men's team trains from 6:30am to 7:30am and from 7pm to 9pm.

On Saturday, they train from 7am to 9am and from 2pm to 4pm.

The training regime is even more intense for the women's team, who also have a similar training schedule, but only rest on every alternate Friday, according to their 30-year-old captain, Janice Yoong.

Living out of a capsule hotel for more than a month until they fly off for the Asian Games

Such a demanding schedule is part of a training camp that both teams have had to undergo, as part of their preparations for the Asian Games.

The camp has also meant that both teams are currently staying in The POD capsule hotel for the greater part of each week until Sep. 30, a day before they are due to depart for China, in order to build their team spirit, unity and discipline.

In the case of the men's team, they have been living in the capsule hotel from Sunday to Thursday every week since late-July.

As for the women's team, they only check out of the hotel for one night on Thursday — a schedule they have been adhering to since the middle of the August.

While the teams' accommodation is fairly comfortable, the parallels with National Service are not lost on Lim, especially with regard to the requirements of booking in and out, as well as sleeping and waking early for training.

Putting their careers on hold for the Asian games

Given the intensity and demands of their schedule, making sacrifices in their lives is inevitable.

In committing to representing Singapore on the world stage, both Yoong and Lim added that they've put their jobs on the backburner.

Work, rather than training itself is the struggle

Lim highlighted that it is not training itself where they struggle, but in the areas outside of training which they finds "quite draining".

Lim, who works as a real estate agent, admitted that he often finds himself operating at "50 per cent energy."

He also described the volume of transactions which he had conducted for this period as "low, low, low".

This is largely due to the evening training timing coinciding with the time that he usually spends meeting clients after their work.

The captain acknowledged that his situation is easier than some of his teammates however, as he has more flexible work hours as a real estate agent.

In comparison, some of his teammates will leave for the office after training to work from 9am to 6pm, then grab a "quick bite" before the evening training begins.

As for Yoong, she decided to take time off from her job as a project executive at a construction firm until the conclusion of the Asian Games, using both a mix of annual and unpaid leave.

Yoong explained that when the training regime for the women's team started in July — about a month ahead of when the women's had to start booking into The POD hotel — she had attempted to maintain a normal working schedule by going to office in between the morning and evening sessions.

"After a month or so, I think it was really quite tiring and I couldn't get the rest I needed in between, so I requested for full-time off work," she said.

"I spent most of my lunch time sleeping," she added — rest that she found to be inadequate as she could not "give 100 per cent" for the evening sessions, in comparison to the morning.

She is also not the only person in the women's team who has taken unpaid leave — at least four others have done so, Yoong added.

As for the men's team, quite a few are "self-employed", according to Lim, and are similarly "working less" this period.

Fortunately for both Lim and Yoong, they have supportive superiors who understand their situation and the lowered productivity.

Yoong counts herself particularly lucky; "I think I'm actually quite fortunate that my superior used to be from the men's dragonboat team," Yoong said.

"Thanks to him, I am still able to fully commit to training."

Limited time to spend with families and friends

Given the extent to which their work has been affected, it is perhaps not surprising that both Lim and Yoong have had to forego hanging out with their friends outside of the team as well.

Any free time they have is mostly spent with their families.

When I asked how their friends have reacted, Yoong replied, "I'm glad they are still willing to be my friends", while Lim joked that his friends are no longer keen on him as he is now a person who requires "high maintenance".

Marriage is a different matter however — according to Lim, only two people from the men's team are married and having children is just "too much" at the moment.

"Being able to juggle everything, from personal life to training, is not the easiest for athletes in Singapore," he said.

Postponement of the Asian Games resulted in people leaving the team and delaying marriage

This led to Yoong's next point that the initial announcement of the Asian Games' postponement in 2022 — because of the Covid-19 pandemic — took a toll on both the mental and physical health of the athletes.

Such an announcement meant having to "endure" another year of training, Yoong said.

At the time of the announcement in July 2022, while the training camp had not yet started, both the men's and women's teams were already making preparations for the games, with their training schedule starting to intensify.

The postponement resulted in three people choosing to leave the women's team because they felt going through another year of training was "too much" and they had to shift their focus to other matters, Yoong added.

Their departure also necessitated recruiting and selecting new people for the crew, she highlighted.

There were also about "one to two people" who chose to leave the men's team because of career considerations that had already been planned for 2023, according to Lim.

A few of his teammates also had to postpone their plans for either marriage or children by another year in light of the announcement, he pointed out.

"It was definitely emotionally and mentally challenging," he said.

Why commit to such a demanding sport and role?

This begs the question: With such an onus being placed on the national dragonboat team athletes, what motivated them to sign up for something so demanding in the first place?

If there is one thing that stands out to me from Lim's and Yoong's replies, it is that joining the national team appears to have essentially been the culmination of their interests in dragonboat.

Lim: Joining the national team would provide me with the opportunity and honour to represent Singapore

For Lim, who joined the team in 2019, he replied that he had been encouraged to do by the coach and captain of his previous team — the Singapore Armed Forces Sports Association (SAFSA) dragonboat team.

When I asked Lim if he had rowed with a team before SAFSA, he told me he'd done so with "a few places" but considers SAFSA his first time as he was part of it close to four years, from 2015 to 2018.

Lim also pointed out that he first joined the team as a full-time national serviceman (NSF), then continued to be part of it for an additional two years after his Operationally Ready Date (ORD).

Both his former captain and coach said joining the national team would provide him with the opportunity to compete at a higher level, on the world stage, Lim added.

In addition, they also talked about the honour of carrying Singapore's flag, he said — something he has found to be extremely rewarding.

"To be on the same stage with the best in the world is not something you can experience everyday or in every part of your life," he added.

Yoong: No expectations when I first joined, just wanted to see how far I could go

As for Yoong, she admitted that she'd signed up with the women's team in 2015 through a combination of her friend's encouragement to "join together" and her own interest in seeing how far she could go in the sport.

Prior to joining the national team, Yoong first started rowing with Temasek Polytechnic, and then with the National University of Singapore.

In reflecting on her early years with the team, Yoong said that she initially came into the national team without any expectations, unsure of how long she would last or whether she would be able to endure the training.

However, following her first race with the team in 2016 in Adelaide, Australia, she became more determined to stay on.

When I ask Yoong about why the 2016 race inspired her to do so, she said:

"It was a bit special for me because at that time, I had only joined the team for a few months. So for the race (the Asian Dragonboat Championship) itself, I didn't get to paddle with the main crew (of the women's team). I wasn't even a reserve — they just had extra slots and I tagged along. The women's team won a bronze medal. I was the only one in the team who didn't get it and I watched the rest of my teammates get the medals and I told myself that I want to train hard and not put myself in the same situation again."

That's not to say, she did not paddle at all — Yoong was able to row together with rowers from men's team for the event's mixed race.

It's not everyday that one gets to share such an intense experience in a small group

With all that being said, the most memorable aspect for the training camp thus for both of the captains is how they have forged bonds with their teammates through a shared experience.

"Staying with each other, sleeping in the same bunk, going for training, then eating again (with each other), I think this period has been quite memorable for us," Lim said.

"It's not something that everyone gets to go through," Yoong added.

Both captains are also excited for the upcoming competition, with China, Thailand and Indonesia cited as the opponents to watch out for.

Yoong also voiced her hope for the support of Singaporeans in their endeavour.

She said:

"There are a lot of sacrifices that have to be made, not just to be a dragonboat athlete but to be a national athlete in general. I think Singaporeans should really respect sportsmen and the things they are giving up just to make the country proud. Regardless of the results that they bring in at games or competition, they deserve the respect for being willing to put themselves forward."

Top photo by Matthias Ang