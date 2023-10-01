Female motorcyclist, 23, dies after traffic accident in Jurong

A fatal traffic accident in Jurong claimed the life of a 23-year-old female motorcyclist on Sunday morning (Oct. 1).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force stated that the accident took place along Jurong Gateway Road, at about 10:05am.

Pictures of the aftermath of the accident were shared in a post on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group.

It was captioned "Fatal accident in front of Вlk 131, Rider passed on".

The accident scene

A motorcycle was seen lying on its side on the road next to a bus stop.

A lone helmet and what appears to be pieces of the bike were strewn around it.

Police and SCDF personnel also arrived at the scene, and the area was cordoned off.

Motorcycle believed to have skidded out of control: Police

Lianhe Zaobao reported that according to the police, the motorcycle was believed to have lost control and skidded.

The subsequent accident involved the motorcycle and a car.

A 23-year-old female motorcyclist died on the spot, and investigations are ongoing, police added.

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF confirmed that the accident took place near Block 131 Jurong Gateway Road.

A person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Top image from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.