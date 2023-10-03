Back

Esso petrol station with iconic tiger statue at Tampines Ave 7 closes

SPC taking over.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 03, 2023, 03:32 PM

The Esso petrol station at Tampines Avenue 7 with the iconic tiger statue has closed down after serving motorists for more than 30 years.

News of its closure was shared to Facebook by Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng.

Its last day of operations was on Sep. 27.

The closure was due to the lease for the service station expiring, resulting in ExxonMobil’s Esso moving out.

The Singapore Petroleum Company (SPC) will replace Esso in running a petrol kiosk there.

SPC taking over

This was after SPC won the tender with a bid of S$500,540, according to the Singapore Land Authority’s website.

ExxonMobil's bid of S$376,000 was the lowest among five bidders.

Other bidders included Sinopec (S$400,386), as well as Shell (S$450,000).

A nearby Esso service station in the area is located at Tampines Avenue 9.

Petrol kiosk served as backdrop of 90s sitcom

Besides the iconic tiger statue landmark, the Esso petrol kiosk was known for serving as the backdrop for the 1990s local sitcom "Don’t Worry Be Happy", produced by the then Television Corporation of Singapore.

It holds the distinction of being the first Singapore-produced Mandarin sitcom about a family that runs an Esso petrol station.

The show lasted six seasons from 1996 and starred Chew Chor Meng.

via Baey Yam Keng Facebook

via Baey Yam Keng Facebook

Baey wrote on Facebook that he hoped the tiger statue outside the station can be retained as a memento.

ExxonMobil Asia-Pacific retail fuels sales manager Tan Wei Ling told The Straits Times that the company is deciding on where to give the statue a new home.

The Tampines GRC MP also said a marker for Tampines North Zone 7 with the phrase “Don’t Worry Be Happy” as a homage to the show is part of a proposal for the upcoming Neighbourhood Renewal Programme to revamp the area.

via Baey Yam Keng Facebook

Top photos via Baey Yam Keng Facebook

