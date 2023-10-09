Back

Man, 64, who lived alone found dead in Henderson Road flat

A neighbour said that he appeared fine the day before his death.

Matthias Ang | October 09, 2023, 11:30 PM

A 64-year-old man was found dead in his flat on the third floor of Block 92 Henderson Road, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Neighbour: Appeared fine a day before his death

According to a neighbour who was quoted by Shin Min, the man lived alone and was still seen by her on the evening of Oct. 6.

Adding that his death came as a shock to her, she said, "When I saw him, he looked like he was going out to buy food and he did not appear to have any problems."

She added that although he was not chatty, he would greet his neighbours and had supposedly lived in the flat for 40 years.

However, she pointed out that in recent few months, she could often hear him shouting in the flat for unknown reasons.

No foul play suspected

The neighbour also claimed to see the elderly man lying on the floor naked when she passed by the unit after the police arrived on Oct. 7.

The police have classified the incident as a case of unnatural death.

The 64-year-old was pronounced dead at scene.

Following preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected and investigations are ongoing.

Top screenshot via Google Streetview

