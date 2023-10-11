2 men, 76 & 83, unconscious after accident at Toa Payoh, driver, 84, under investigation

A traffic accident along Toa Payoh Lorong 8 on the morning of Oct. 11, 2023, has left two elderly men injured.

Two men, aged 76 and 83, were sent to the hospital unconscious, while a third man, 84, is assisting with investigations.

What happened

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened on the road near the market and hawker centre along Toa Payoh Lorong 8.

A reader told Shin Min they saw two elderly men lying on the road.

From the video provided by the reader, one elderly man was lying on the right side of the road while the other was lying on the left.

Several paramedics could be seen performing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on the two men.

In response to Shin Min's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed they were alerted to the incident on Wednesday at around 8am.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The two injured men were conveyed unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force told Mothership.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News & Google Maps