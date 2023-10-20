Ed Sheeran to perform at S’pore National Stadium on Feb. 16

Ed Sheeran will be bringing his "+ – = ÷ x" tour to Asia, which includes Singapore as one of its stops.

The singer will play at the National Stadium on Feb. 16.

He will be playing in multiple cities in Asia, including Osaka, Tokyo, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila and Kuala Lumpur.

Sheeran's last show here was in 2019, also at the National Stadium.

In a statement shared with Mothership, UOB shared that they are the regional partner for the shows in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Ticketing details

Tickets will be priced from S$88, and go on sale from Oct. 27.

Here are the dates and times to keep in mind:

Oct. 27, 10am: UOB cardmembers presale

Oct 30, 10am: KrisFlyer reserve sale

Oct 31, 11am: General sale

Tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster's website and hotline (+65 3158 8588).

