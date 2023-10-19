UK budget carrier EasyJet cancels flight after passenger poops on toilet floor

Passengers onboard EasyJet budget flight EZY8054 to London from Tenerife, Spain, raised a stink when they were told that their red-eye flight on Oct. 15 would be cancelled after enduring a number of delays.

The reason? Someone had apparently defecated on the plane's toilet floor, according to The Daily Mail.

A sh**ty situation

In a video shared to X by user @kittystreekx, the pilot could be heard conveying the bad news to the seated passengers that the flight would not proceed that night.

Instead, they were told they would be rebooked on another flight the following day.

Real good of @easyJet to delay the flight 3.5 hours with 0 communication then decide to cancel it altogether because someone took a shit on the toilet floor🤯 quite literally couldn’t make this shit up🥲 #easyjet pic.twitter.com/E9lpCA4rew — kitty florence lucia (@kittystreekx) October 16, 2023

The clip begins in the middle of his speech, with the pilot saying, "rather entertaining to defecate in the front toilet so we're now staying the night here. We're now going to get everyone off".

The pilot added that the airline would "organise hotels" and that the flight would be rescheduled to "tomorrow morning".

A brief giggle could be heard from the passengers during the announcement, perhaps due to the subject matter at hand.

However, audible groans of protest and profanities were the more common responses uttered by the frustrated passengers.

Other footage of the flight shared on TikTok showed pieces of toilet paper strewn haphazardly along the aisle of the plane.

Plane had already been delayed by several hours

Before the pilot made his announcement, the flight which was scheduled to depart at 8.05pm from Tenerife in Spain, had already been delayed twice for several hours as the plane had exceeded capacity.

A passenger was quoted by The Daily Mail as saying that the first delay was due to the airline transferring some passengers to another plane.

However, there was "absolute chaos" as the second plane was smaller than the original flight, the passenger claimed.

As such, airline staff offered passengers £500 (S$832) vouchers to switch to the second plane.

However, as no one took the offer, 10 people had to be removed from the plane, which led to some arguments.

The flight was then delayed again as some of the luggage had to be offloaded to other flights travelling to London.

At that point, people began to notice the situation that had happened in the toilet.

Unable to find hotel rooms for passengers

Following the poop incident, passengers were informed that they were to board a flight to London the next day at 3pm.

However, EasyJet later admitted that it was "unable" to secure last-minute accommodation for all of the affected passengers.

According to The New York Post, a statement on the airline's website reportedly read, “Due to extremely high demand, unfortunately we’re unable to find hotel rooms in the area."

The airline apparently offered to refund accommodation, as well as meal and travel costs for passengers who were able to make their own arrangements.

This did not seem to go down well with all the passengers, however, some of whom took to X to air their grievances.

A number of them questioned why "someone taking a s**t on the toilet floor" was a valid reason to cancel the flight.

One passenger slammed the airline's customer care as "unacceptable" and asserted that "hundreds of passengers were stranded in the airport terminal".

'We apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused': EasyJet

In a statement shared with The Independent, EasyJet said that the flight on Oct. 15 was initially delayed as some bags were offloaded onto the next available flight for safety reasons, as the aircraft was overweight.

Subsequently, it was delayed overnight due to the aircraft requiring additional cleaning, the airline said.

The airline maintained that they provided hotel accommodation for all customers.

"However as there was limited nearby hotel availability in the area, we also advised any customers who booked their own that they will be reimbursed," the airline added.

It also issued an apology for the incident.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is EasyJet’s highest priority and while this was outside of our control we would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused,” the statement concluded.

Top image from metrouk on TikTok / @kittystreekx on X.