18 S'pore motorists, aged 28-72, charged for drink driving offences, arrested from March-Sep. 2023

A total of 18 motorists, aged between 28 and 72, were charged in court on Oct. 19, 2023 for drink driving offences.

These motorists were arrested between March 2023 and September 2023 when they failed the breathalyser test during routine police checks.

Seven of the motorists will be facing additional charges for other traffic offences and another motorist is a repeat drink driving offender.

1. Collided into road sign

On March 3, 2023, a 38-year-old woman collided into a road direction sign along Sembawang Road and drove away from the scene.

She was located and found to have driven her car under the influence of alcohol.

She was charged with the offences of drink driving, driving without due care or reasonable consideration and failing to stop after an accident.

2. Collided into centre divider

On March 25, 2023, a 34-year-old man collided into the centre divider along Hougang Avenue 2.

He was found to have driven his car under the influence of alcohol and was charged with the offence of drink driving and driving without due care or reasonable consideration.

3. Collided into lamp post

On May 28, 2023, a 32-year-old woman collided into a lamp post along Tampines Avenue 10.

She was found to have driven her car under the influence of alcohol and was charged with the offences of drink driving and driving without due care or reasonable consideration.

4. Stopped at police roadblock

On April 25, 2023, a 38-year-old man was stopped for checks at a police roadblock and found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without valid insurance.

He was charged with the offences of drink driving and driving without valid licence.

5. Left car in stationary position

On June 21, 2023, a 34-year-old man allegedly left his car in a stationary position along Upper Thomson Road, which caused danger and obstruction to other road users.

Investigations revealed that the man had driven his car after consuming alcohol, and subsequently fell asleep behind the wheel.

He was charged with the offences of drink driving and leaving a vehicle in a manner causing undue inconvenience to others.

6. Ran red light

On Aug. 3, 2023, a 72-year-old woman allegedly beat the red traffic light signal along Teban Gardens Road and was subsequently found to have driven her car under the influence of alcohol.

She was charged with the offences of drink driving and dangerous driving.

7. Stopped at police roadblock

On Aug. 19, 2023, a 28-year-old man was stopped for checks at a police roadblock and was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, using a vehicle without valid insurance and with an expired road tax.

He was charged with the offences of drink driving and using a vehicle with an expired road tax.

8. Stopped at police roadblock

On Aug. 23, 2023, a 39-year-old-man was stopped for checks at a police roadblock and was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

He is a repeat drink driving offender and was charged with the offence of drink driving.

If convicted, he will serve a mandatory imprisonment sentence.

Penalties

Driving under the influence of alcohol

The offence of driving while under the influence of alcohol carries a fine of not less than S$2,000 and not more than S$10,000, or an imprisonment term of up to 12 months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, the offence carries a fine of not less than S$5,000 and not more than S$20,000, and an imprisonment term of up to two years.

Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

Dangerous driving

The offence of dangerous driving carries a penalty of a fine of up to S$5,000, or an imprisonment term of up to 12 months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, motorists are liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, or an imprisonment term of up to two years, or both.

Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

Driving without due care

The offence of driving without due care or reasonable consideration carries a fine of up to S$1,500, or imprisonment term of up to six months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, motorists are liable to a fine of up to S$3,000, or an imprisonment term of up to 12 months, or both.

Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

Failing to stop after an accident

The offences of failing to stop after an accident carry a fine of up to S$3,000, or an imprisonment term of up to 12 months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, motorists are liable to a fine of up to S$5,000, or an imprisonment term of up to two years, or both.

Driving without valid licence

The offence of driving without a valid licence carries a fine of up to S$10,000, or an imprisonment term of up to three years, or both.

Repeat offenders are liable to a maximum fine of S$20,000 or a jail term of up to six years or both.

The vehicle may also be forfeited.

Leaving vehicle to cause undue inconvenience

The offence of leaving a vehicle in a manner causing undue inconvenience to others carries a fine of up to S$2,000, or an imprisonment term of up to three months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, motorists are liable to a fine of up to S$5,000, or imprisonment term of up to six months, or both.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force