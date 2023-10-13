S'pore can 'move quickly' due to small size, US is like-minded partner in critical & emerging tech: Lawrence Wong

"We are able to move quickly because of our small size," said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Wong was delivering his opening remarks at the inaugural U.S.-Singapore Critical and Emerging Technology (CET) dialogue in Washington D.C. on Oct. 12.

The dialogue comes after a prior meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in March 2022.

'Game-changing' technologies for a 'better world': Wong

Wong, who is also Finance Minister, expressed his optimism about a "better future" and "better world" that could be led by "a new wave of game-changing technologies", such as artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and biotechnology.

He added that these emerging technologies would be "critical" for novel discoveries and breakthroughs.

Need for 'collective wisdom & experience' from US & S'pore: Wong

Yet, he recognised certain challenges that technology has caused. The fear of losing jobs to technology, cyberattacks, scams, deep fakes, and unethical usage of military technologies were some concerns that he raised.

Wong said:

"These are complex issues that no one country can deal with. It is only by coming together and drawing on our collective wisdom and experiences that can we hope to succeed together."

Hence, the "right standards and governance frameworks" are needed to manage these concerns, said Wong.

Both sides will launch a bilateral AI Governance Group to ensure safe, trustworthy, and responsible AI innovation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) shared in a statement on Oct. 13.

US & S'pore 'natural partners': Wong

Although Singapore has a much smaller economy than the U.S, Wong said that both countries are "natural partners" through "deeply intertwined" economies" as well as "complementary roles in innovation".

While the U.S. is the "global innovation centre", Singapore plays a "useful role" in the global innovation value chain. He said,

"We are able to move quickly because of our small size. We are nimble and agile, and can adopt and scale technology solutions our economy and society very quickly."

For example, both countries will expand bilateral talent exchanges of quantum experts and contribute to bilateral quantum research collaborations, MFA stated.

US & S'pore 'like-minded' in critical & emerging tech: Wong

Singapore and the U.S. are also "like-minded partners" in critical and emerging technologies, Wong said.

To illustrate this, he mentioned that the two countries are working together from cybersecurity, to climate, and even outer space.

In cybersecurity, both countries will work together to improve their digital payment systems and regulate the digital economy, together with data privacy safeguards.

Singapore and the U.S. have also updated the 2021 U.S.-Singapore Climate Partnership to drive the innovation of low- and zero-emission technologies in shipping, aviation, and renewable energy sectors.

Earth observation, maritime and aviation cooperation, and sustainability are important for bilateral outer space cooperation.

The two countries will also deal with the growing challenge of orbital debris, and lay down safe guidelines for countries to explore the moon and beyond.

'Right balance' to create tech ecosystem: Wong

To further strengthen the bilateral connection between the two countries, Wong said that we should "accelerate" the usage of emerging technologies.

Wong said that it is crucial to have a "right balance" between governments and the private sector.

Meanwhile, other countries could also join in the ecosystem to create "open, accessible, and secure" technological ecosystems.

He added: "Because only by crowding-in an inclusive group of like-minded countries can we maximise our chances for success."

During the dialogue, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Wong explored further cooperation with Asean members and other Indo-Pacific partners.

They also shared efforts to develop the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF).

Established since May 23, 2022, IPEF allows Indo-Pacific countries to work together to create resilient economic growth, and contribute to regional stability.

Wong was accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, and Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-in-Charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity Josephine Teo.

Wong is currently in the U.S. for an official visit from Oct. 5 to 15.

