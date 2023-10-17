Diner asks enforcement officers on video if wiping tables needed, NEA clarifies it's not required

In response to a TikTok video which alleged that National Environment Agency (NEA) enforcement officers asked a diner to "wipe the table" after consuming his meal at a hawker centre, NEA clarified that diners are not required to do so.

What happened

The video posted on Oct. 14, 2023, showed an encounter between two NEA enforcement officers and a diner outside Tekka Market and Hawker Centre.

The diner can be heard asking the enforcement officers whether he was required to wipe the table after his meal.

In response, an NEA officer said the diner should "clean" the table.

When the diner asked if "clean" only meant he had to clear the table of plates and utensils, the NEA officer explained, "When you eat, you put a bone or anything on the table, or you pour something on the table, you have to clean."

The diner then asked if "clean" means "wipe" the table.

"How you want to clean is up to you, as long as the table is clean," the officer said.

Diner: It's my duty to wipe?

The officer then asked if the diner would clean up if water were on the table, but the diner said it was not his duty.

"No, no, no, no, if I dirty the table, it's not my duty to wipe. My only duty is to throw away the disposables. As per the rule," the diner claimed.

At this point, the second NEA enforcement officer in the video said that the diner should "return everything" to the return station.

The diner said he understood that he needed to return his trays and bowls to the return station, but he wanted to know if he needed to wipe the table.

"If you dirty up the table, then you need to wipe the table," said the second NEA officer.

The diner asked for further clarifications: "While eating and drinking, I make the table dirty, that one, am I supposed to be the one who cleans?"

Both NEA officers said yes.

Diner warned for not clearing glass and drink can on table

The National Environment Agency (NEA) confirmed in a Facebook post on Oct. 17 that they are aware of the video.

NEA pointed out that the diner in the video was issued a warning for not clearing his glass and drink can when he left the table.

"While diners are not required to wipe the tables after use, we would like to remind diners that no one should leave behind any litter on or around the tables," NEA stated. "These include tissues, wet wipes, drink cans, shells, and bones."

"We encourage diners to keep the table clean as a gesture of courtesy to the next diner."

First-time offenders are given written warnings

From Jun. 1, 2023, first-time offenders who do not return their used trays and crockery at hawker centres, coffee shops, and food courts will be issued a written warning instead of an advisory.

Repeat offenders would be fined or charged in court.

NEA's website states that "accidental spillage" of drinks or gravy on the table is not an offence.

