Back

Dessert brand Sara Lee in financial trouble

They have entered voluntary administration.

Khine Zin Htet | October 19, 2023, 02:30 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Sara Lee, the Australian dessert brand celebrated for its frozen delights such as cheesecakes, pies, and ice cream, has entered voluntary administration.

This move indicates the company's financial distress and inability to meet its financial obligations, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) News.

The company's financial troubles have been exacerbated by increased operating costs and supply chain disruptions affecting its operations over the past year, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

FTI Consulting has been appointed as administrator to provide guidance on the brand's future direction.

They are seeking to restructure and sell the business, while continuing operations.

"We are working with Sara Lee's management team and staff to continue operations while we secure the future of the business," FTI Consulting said in a statement on Oct. 18.

They added that they would work to achieve an outcome as soon as possible to provide clarity to staff and customers.

Sara Lee

The dessert maker has been manufacturing in Lisarow, New South Wales since 1971 and has been in the business for more than 50 years.

A household name in Australia, their desserts can also be found in most supermarkets in Singapore.

Currently, Sara Lee frozen pound cakes are still available at FairPrice, starting at prices from S$6.75.

Their cheesecakes can also be found at Cold Storage, with prices beginning at S$13.50.

Photos from Sara Lee Desserts

M'sia man finds paper thin egg omelette in S$0.29 nasi lemak bungkus

'It's a blanket for the anchovies.'

October 19, 2023, 06:21 PM

10¢-60¢ transaction fee on cashless payments for Gojek rides starting Nov. 1, 2023

The service fee for drivers will also drop from 15 to 10 per cent until at least the end of 2024.

October 19, 2023, 06:06 PM

YouTrip giving away S$1 flights to anywhere till Oct. 31

Your wallet is saved.

October 19, 2023, 06:01 PM

S'porean businessman, 47, shot about 20 times with air guns in Thailand

His wife and child were taken away by someone the couple knows.

October 19, 2023, 05:43 PM

Suspended M'sian carrier MYAirline's co-founder & family arrested for alleged money laundering

The co-founder is also listed as the director of two firms which hold the majority of the airline's shares.

October 19, 2023, 05:14 PM

Redeveloped Tanglin Halt estate to have 5,500 new flats, hawker centre, market & polyclinic

More flats for the redeveloped Tanglin Halt estate will be launched in 2024.

October 19, 2023, 04:05 PM

S'porean, 39, started playing mahjong in secondary school, wins 2nd place in European mahjong championship

Making Singapore proud.

October 19, 2023, 03:57 PM

M'sia MP complains about photographers snapping photos of MPs sleeping in parliament

"Even when we sleep for a while, [the photographers] take a picture. How can this be?"

October 19, 2023, 03:45 PM

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar to visit S'pore, will call on President Tharman

Both will also explore "mutually beneficial collaboration".

October 19, 2023, 02:21 PM

PM Lee visits Saudi Arabia, hosted to lunch by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

PM Lee also thanked Saudi Arabia for making Haj arrangements for Singapore Muslim pilgrims in 2022.

October 19, 2023, 12:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.