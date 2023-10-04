Mediacorp actor Desmond Tan’s wife expecting 1st child, a daughter

Mediacorp actor Desmond Tan will have a new addition to his family in 2024 — a baby girl.
The 37-year-old married his longtime girlfriend in December 2021.
He said on Instagram: “Every day, we’re still in awe that we have a tiny miracle on the way, and our hearts couldn’t be happier!”
Tan has kept the identity of his wife, who is not from showbiz, under wraps, citing privacy reasons.
Top photos from Desmond Tan's Instagram
