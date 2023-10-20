DBS PayLah! service down for some users

Editor’s note on Oct. 20, 1pm: We’ve included DBS’s latest update which informs users that PayLah! services have returned to normal.

Almost a week since DBS and POSB iBanking and ATM services were down on Oct. 14, 2023, due to an issue at its data centre, the PayLah! service is intermittent, with some customers unable to log in to the app.

Some get an error message stating that their "session has timed out", while others who may have been able to log in, are told that the service is unavailable.

A Mothership reader shared that they have been facing disruption for at least one and a half hours, since 8:54am this morning.

As of 10:33am, the app is still down for some.

However, others have been able to access their app as another Mothership reader was able to log in to their account and purchase an item, and receive the cashback.

DBS statement on Facebook

In a Facebook post on Oct. 20, DBS stated that access to PayLah! is "intermittent".

In the meantime, customers can use DBS Digibank Scan & Pay and DBS/POSB debit or credit card to make their payments.

Those who are able to access PayLah! and are eligible for the DBS 5 million Hawker Meals cashback will receive their rebate by today.

"We are resolving the issue. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and seek your understanding," the bank wrote.

Services restored by 11:40am

In their Facebook post, DBS updated at 12:51pm on Oct. 2o that PayLah! services returned to normal as of 11:40am.

