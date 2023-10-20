Back

DBS PayLah! service down for some users

Customers can use DBS Digibank Scan & Pay and DBS/POSB debit or credit card to make their payments.

Hannah Martens | October 20, 2023, 11:05 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Editor’s note on Oct. 20, 1pm: We’ve included DBS’s latest update which informs users that PayLah! services have returned to normal.

Almost a week since DBS and POSB iBanking and ATM services were down on Oct. 14, 2023, due to an issue at its data centre, the PayLah! service is intermittent, with some customers unable to log in to the app.

Some get an error message stating that their "session has timed out", while others who may have been able to log in, are told that the service is unavailable.

A Mothership reader shared that they have been facing disruption for at least one and a half hours, since 8:54am this morning.

Screenshot via Mothership Reader

As of 10:33am, the app is still down for some.

However, others have been able to access their app as another Mothership reader was able to log in to their account and purchase an item, and receive the cashback.

DBS statement on Facebook

In a Facebook post on Oct. 20, DBS stated that access to PayLah! is "intermittent".

In the meantime, customers can use DBS Digibank Scan & Pay and DBS/POSB debit or credit card to make their payments.

Those who are able to access PayLah! and are eligible for the DBS 5 million Hawker Meals cashback will receive their rebate by today.

"We are resolving the issue. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and seek your understanding," the bank wrote.

Services restored by 11:40am

In their Facebook post, DBS updated at 12:51pm on Oct. 2o that PayLah! services returned to normal as of 11:40am.

Screenshot via DBS/Facebook

Related stories

Top photos via Mothership reader

AirAsia in Thailand asks passengers to weigh themselves before boarding, latest airline to do so

AirAsia said the aim is to obtain updated information for flight safety.

October 20, 2023, 12:47 PM

PE2023: Tharman spent S$738,717, Ng Kok Song spent S$312,131, Tan Kin Lian spent S$71,366

You need money to run a campaign.

October 20, 2023, 12:28 PM

Wow Wow West hawkers selling western food stall due to wife's ailing health, will close if no buyer

nOooooOooOoOooooo.

October 20, 2023, 11:50 AM

18 S'pore motorists, aged 28-72, charged for drink driving offences, arrested from March-Sep. 2023

One woman hit a lamp post.

October 20, 2023, 11:39 AM

PAP MPs file questions on Israel-Gaza conflict for next parliamentary sitting

PAP MPs Wan Rizal and Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim both filed questions.

October 20, 2023, 11:19 AM

MAS to take 'supervisory actions' after DBS & Citibank investigate Oct. 14 outage

Both banks were unable to fully recover their systems within the required four-hour timeframe on Oct. 14, 2023.

October 20, 2023, 10:48 AM

Stressed about your cash card value while on the road? Here’s how to never feel that way again.

One EZ switch.

October 20, 2023, 10:45 AM

Ed Sheeran to perform at S’pore National Stadium on Feb. 16

Good luck for ticketing.

October 20, 2023, 10:19 AM

M'sian couple lives with 7 children & runs tree house homestay deep in mountain region of Cameron Highlands

Being one with nature.

October 20, 2023, 09:46 AM

Is a burning smell a good sign of haze situation?

Short answer is no.

October 19, 2023, 11:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.