DBS outage caused by data centre issue, services to be 'progressively restored' from 7pm

Update: DBS reported on Oct. 15 morning that all its services, including DBS/POSB digibank and DBS PayLah!, have returned to normal.

DBS customers who may still experience difficulties logging into their accounts via their mobile app can try to log in with digibank online/ internet banking using an SMS OTP.

For customers whose PayNow/FAST transactions were interrupted when the disruption happened, the bank will provide an update on the status of these transactions once they are processed.

DBS have shared in a 6:08pm update on Oct. 14 that their investigations indicate that disruptions to banking services are due to an issue at a data centre which is also being used by various other organisations.

”We are doing our utmost to swing over to our backup data centre, and expect to progressively restore services from 7pm today,” the bank wrote.

All branches, except those in Tampines Central, Tampines One and White Sands, have been re-activated and are now open to assist customers.

”Please be assured that our systems are uncompromised, and your monies and deposits remain safe,” they reassured.

DBS & POSB services down

Reports of outages and problems for DBS and POSB services began at around 3:30pm where users were unable to log into their DBS and POSB apps.

Users also reported that the screens of DBS and POSB ATM stated they were “temporarily offline”.

There were even reports that users’ cards could not be used to make payment.

Other outages reported

According to Down Detector, DBS and POSB are not the only ones who have been impacted today.

Their site indicates that users have also reported issues with Citibank, WhatsApp, Singtel, Starhub and Facebook today.

Top image via Down Detector & DBS