DBS & POSB iBanking & ATM services down, bank reactivating branches in response

DBS and POSB services have been experiencing an outage on the afternoon of Oct. 14.

Reports of outages and problems began at about 3:30pm.

Attempts to access the DBS and POSB apps were unsuccessful at about 4:22pm.

Users also reported that the screens on DBS and POSB ATM stated that they were "temporarily offline".

Customers took to DBS's Facebook, with comments at around 4:30PM displaying multiple users complaining that they were unable to make payments or access DBS's application.

Mothership readers have also attempted to make payments and online purchases using DBS cards, mainly leading to failed payments.

Mothership has reached out to DBS for comment.

DBS responds

In a statement posted at about 4:41pm, DBS stated that they are aware of customers not being able to "access [their] banking services for the time being".

They added that they are looking into the issue, and are reactivating their branches to assist with transaction requests.

DBS also assured that the systems "are not compromised", and will provide updates as soon as they are available.

This is not the first time this year that DBS has experienced such an outage, with a 45 minute outage occuring in May 2023.

The May outage was attributed to "human error".

