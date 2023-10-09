Back

Car hit cyclist who tried to beat red light at Fullerton Road pedestrian crossing

The bicycle was flung across 2 lanes.

Fiona Tan | October 09, 2023, 07:08 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A car struck a cyclist with such force along Fullerton Road it sent the bicycle flying across two lanes.

Footage of the incident was captured on the dashboard camera of a vehicle travelling along the road on Sunday, Oct. 8, at about 5pm.

The video showed several pedestrians making their way across the crossing towards One Fullerton.

Once the last pedestrian made it across, the red light turned green, signalling the right of way for vehicles along the road to proceed.

However, a cyclist was then seen riding along the pedestrian crossing from right to left, and failing to conform to the change in traffic light signal, but the vehicles on the road remained in stationary position to allow the cyclist to proceed.

A Toyota Sienta that was travelling along the left-most lane did not stop or slow down, as the cyclist riding across the road from the right was likely in the motorist's blind spot.

When the cyclist got hit, the green light for the vehicles to proceed had been on for about 6 seconds.

The cyclist could be seen lying motionless on the road following the collision.

Other vehicles had to drive around the bicycle on the second-right most lane.

The driver of the Toyota was seen alighting from his vehicle to assist the cyclist.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to a road traffic accident along Fullerton Road on Sunday at about 5:10pm.

One person was conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital.

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante

Pre-order your meals on GrabFood & pay only 99¢ for delivery, no minimum spend required

Available at over 300 locations in Singapore.

October 09, 2023, 06:29 PM

New Japanese restaurant in Ang Mo Kio open 24 hours, sells sushi, sashimi, ramen, chirashi don & bubble tea

New supper spot.

October 09, 2023, 06:27 PM

OCBC, DBS & UOB to roll out 'money lock' features that prevent funds from being transferred out digitally

New feature will help safeguard customers' funds.

October 09, 2023, 06:06 PM

ITE students clinch S$15,000 top prize at Huawei competition with disability-inclusive traffic light project

The team also won an additional S$3,000 for the best innovation in mobility.

October 09, 2023, 06:03 PM

Man pays S$600 delivery fee for 1,300kg of clothes, delivery company leaves them at HDB void deck

The man, with the help of his wife, took three hours to move all the packages from the void deck to his house.

October 09, 2023, 05:17 PM

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan, over 2,000 dead according to Taliban govt

The number of people injured is reportedly in the thousands.

October 09, 2023, 04:55 PM

Tenant appalled at S$650 monthly windowless condo bomb shelter room at Pasir Ris

Cheapest rate for a condo room.

October 09, 2023, 04:44 PM

Rain falls on S'pore to quell 3 days of heat

Still hot though.

October 09, 2023, 04:35 PM

Over 20,000 tickets issued for littering in 2022, around 900 warnings to return trays so far: NEA

NEA says that it has stepped up its enforcement efforts.

October 09, 2023, 04:25 PM

Tharman: Let's celebrate all our sportspersons who go through mental & emotional rollercoaster

The former sportsman recognises the effort sportspeople put in.

October 09, 2023, 03:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.