Back

Open category COE hits all-time high of S$158,004

Higher again.

Joshua Lee | October 18, 2023, 05:20 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Certificate of entitlement (COE) for cars hit another record high in the latest tender exercise on Oct. 18, 2023.

Category A

The Category A COE premium was up 1.92 per cent at a record S$106,000, up from S$104,000 achieved at the last tender exercise.

The previous tender exercise ended at S$105,000.

Category A COE is for smaller cars with engines that are smaller than 1,600cc and less power than 130bhp, as well as electric vehicles (EVs) with not more than 110 kilowatts.

Category B

The Category B COE premium was 2.73 per cent higher at S$150,001, up from S$146,002 set two weeks ago, which also set a record high for the sixth consecutive tender.

Category B COE is for larger and more powerful cars with engines that are bigger than 1,600cc and more power than 130bhp, as well as EVs with more than 110 kilowatts.

Open category

The Open category COE premium set an all-time high at S$158,004.

This was 3.95 per cent higher than the S$152,000 record in the last round.

The Open category COE ends up mostly for bigger cars, but can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles.

COEs for commercial vehicles, such as goods vehicles and buses, fell from S$85,900 to S$84,790.

Motorcycle premiums are up at S$11,201, when it was S$10,856 in the last exercise.

A total of 2,697 bids were received for 2,023 COEs available.

An additional 300 Category A COEs were reallocated for October.

Top photo via Unsplash

Gen Z canteen stall owner closes shop due to insufficient earnings, will host donation drive with free meals for needy

"The dream will still be a dream. But for now, it's most likely time to return to the kitchen workforce, wherever that may be, that will take me."

October 18, 2023, 04:48 PM

'Shadow-banning' of Instagram stories on Israel-Hamas war caused by bug, says Meta

A Meta spokesperson said the bug had been fixed.

October 18, 2023, 04:17 PM

Owner of Amoy Street Food Centre fish soup stall health declining, selling business for S$800,000

Very tasty.

October 18, 2023, 04:05 PM

Woman, 38, riding pillon, dies in Jurong after motorcycle-tipper truck collision

She was pronounced dead at scene.

October 18, 2023, 03:42 PM

Texas Chicken selling Charcoal Chicken set meal for Halloween at S$15.90

Spky Szn.

October 18, 2023, 03:40 PM

Teen, 16, raped girl, 14, in Admiralty Park toilet while her then-boyfriend, 22, held her down

This happened when he was out on bail for theft offences.

October 18, 2023, 03:29 PM

Cantopop stars Miriam Yeung, Leo Ku & The Wynners to perform at Marina Bay Sands

The three concerts will be held between December 2023 and January 2024.

October 18, 2023, 03:18 PM

MFA: All S'poreans in Lebanon should leave as soon as possible

All Singaporeans are also advised to defer travel to Lebanon.

October 18, 2023, 03:09 PM

MacPherson MRT Station staff push commuter on PMA home after he was too tired to move

So sweet.

October 18, 2023, 02:31 PM

Ex-Cheers’ staff, 29, charged with verbally abusing police officer at Lau Pa Sat outlet

He is also charged for publishing the identity of the police officer online.

October 18, 2023, 02:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.