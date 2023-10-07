Clementi MRT station escalator has no technical issues despite accident involving elderly commuters: SMRT

SMRT has said that an accident involving three elderly commuters at Clementi MRT Station was not caused by its escalator malfunctioning.

In an Oct. 7 statement, Lam Sheau Kai, President of SMRT Trains, said that after checks it was determined that the escalator did not have any technical issues.

He clarified that the escalator is installed with a non-reversible device which would have been tripped if any reverse direction was detected.

"A commuter lost his balance and fell onto two other commuters behind him," said Lam.

"Our staff quickly went on-site and assisted. Our staff provided first aid and activated SCDF for their assistance."

The son-in-law of two of the commuters, a couple in their late 70s, had earlier alleged that the escalator malfunctioned and reversed direction on Oct. 5 at about 9:30am, causing them to lose their balance and fall.

Commuters injured

According to the man, Twang Kern Zern, the accident left his parents-in-law with bad injuries, including lacerations, bruising, and even a wrist fracture and dislocated elbow.

He said his wife, Michelle Ng, contacted SMRT's feedback line and was informed that according to the staff at Clementi MRT station, the accident was due to a "technical fault".

The other commuter allegedly told his parents-in-law that he lost his balance because the escalator began wobbling, just before it changed direction.

Furthermore, according to Ng, the escalator reversed twice — once from an upriding escalator to a downriding one, and then back again.

"When an upriding escalator suddenly reverses directions twice, if this is not a 'technical fault', I do not know what it is," she told Mothership.

She also shared an email thread with SMRT's customer relations department, where she asked if CCTV footage existed and asked about the reason for the alleged reversal in direction.

All three commuters were later conveyed to the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH), the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed in an Oct. 7 statement.

Escalator has no technical fault: SMRT

In response to Mothership's queries on the allegations, SMRT denied that the escalator was experiencing any technical issues.

Lam said:

"A commuter lost his balance and fell onto two other commuters behind him. Our staff quickly went on-site and assisted. Our staff provided first aid and activated SCDF for their assistance. For the safety of our commuters, the escalator was immediately cordoned off for checks. This escalator is installed with a non-reversible device (NRD) and would have tripped if any reverse direction is detected. The escalator was put back in service after it was determined that there were no technical issues."

Besides thorough checks done by the escalator maintenance contractor, Lam added that the Building and Construction Authority reviewed the CCTV footage on the day of the incident and confirmed that there were no technical issues with the escalator.

He also reminded commuters to adhere to safety messages and hold on to the handrails while on the escalator.

"We also encourage commuters, especially the elderly, wheelchair users, commuters with mobility issues, and those travelling with babies in prams to use the lift for their own safety," Lam said.

