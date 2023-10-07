Cathy Ferguson, wife of legendary Man Utd manager Alex Ferguson, dies aged 84

Lady Cathy Ferguson, the wife of legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, has died at the age of 84.

According to the Daily Mail, the Ferguson family confirmed the news on Oct. 6.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild," said the family.

Manchester United, the club managed by Alex Ferguson from 1986 to 2013, expressed their "heartfelt condolences" to the Ferguson family in a statement.

Lady Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2023

The statement noted that the club's players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect in their next match against Brentford, while the Daily Mail reported that flags at Old Trafford have been lowered to half-mast.

After announcing his retirement in 2013, Alex Ferguson referred to his wife Cathy as a "key figure throughout his career, providing a bedrock of both stability and encouragement".

The pair were married in 1966 after meeting while they worked at a typewriter factory.

Ferguson was recently interviewed and featured in a Netflix documentary on England captain and football star David Beckham.

