Back

Cathy Ferguson, wife of legendary Man Utd manager Alex Ferguson, dies aged 84

The couple had been married since 1966.

Andrew Koay | October 07, 2023, 12:03 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Lady Cathy Ferguson, the wife of legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, has died at the age of 84.

According to the Daily Mail, the Ferguson family confirmed the news on Oct. 6.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild," said the family.

Manchester United, the club managed by Alex Ferguson from 1986 to 2013, expressed their "heartfelt condolences" to the Ferguson family in a statement.

"Lady Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career."

The statement noted that the club's players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect in their next match against Brentford, while the Daily Mail reported that flags at Old Trafford have been lowered to half-mast.

After announcing his retirement in 2013, Alex Ferguson referred to his wife Cathy as a "key figure throughout his career, providing a bedrock of both stability and encouragement".

The pair were married in 1966 after meeting while they worked at a typewriter factory.

Ferguson was recently interviewed and featured in a Netflix documentary on England captain and football star David Beckham.

Top image from Manchester United's website

CNB seizes 2.4kg of heroin worth S$259k in Bedok, 1 women & 2 S'porean men arrested

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.

October 07, 2023, 01:50 PM

Youths should do work they're passionate about, but be practical too: PM Lee

"I think we would like young people to do things which they want to do," he said.

October 07, 2023, 01:23 PM

PM Lee discusses Taiwan, US-China relations & Terrex incident at Asia Future Summit

PM Lee reiterated that understanding Singapore’s One China principle had to remain the “fundamental basis” when it came to relations with China and Taiwan.

October 07, 2023, 12:58 PM

Air quality in S'pore hits 111 PSI, haze at 'unhealthy' level for the 1st time in 3 years

NEA said it will be issuing daily advisories.

October 07, 2023, 11:47 AM

Singaporeans share their core memories of dining at PastaMania

There’s a reason why it’s a popular dining spot

October 07, 2023, 11:38 AM

Li Ka-shing once asked Lee Kuan Yew to go into business, Lee responded by asking him to join politics

Li said he misses Lee constantly.

October 07, 2023, 10:48 AM

Firsthand: S’porean athlete, 21, explains why shelving studies after O-Levels & enlisting was the right career move

He’s the first table tennis athlete to do so.

October 07, 2023, 10:30 AM

Jail & caning for S'pore man, 20, who sets up gang rapes of girls using alcohol or 'truth or dare' games

One victim was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder due to the rape.

October 06, 2023, 08:32 PM

New Covid-19 wave hits S'pore, no plans to impose social restrictions: Ong Ye Kung

2,000 daily cases in the past two weeks.

October 06, 2023, 08:02 PM

Enjoy latte art, coffee kueh & coffee scent workshops at this S’pore caffeine getaway till Oct. 29, 2023

The best pick-me-up.

October 06, 2023, 07:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.