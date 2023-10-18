Back

Cantopop stars Miriam Yeung, Leo Ku & The Wynners to perform at Marina Bay Sands

The three concerts will be held between December 2023 and January 2024.

Winnie Li | October 18, 2023, 03:18 PM

Hong Kong band The Wynners will be performing at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Dec. 17, 2023, at 8pm, as part of their 50th anniversary farewell tour, announced Marina Bay Sands (MBS) in an Oct. 17 press release.

Singer-actress Miriam Yeung will be holding her Singapore show on Dec. 22, 2023, at 8pm, as part of her "My Tree of Live" World Tour.

Similarly, Cantopop and Mandopop singer Leo Ku will be performing on Jan. 19, 2024, at 8pm, as part of his "I Really Love to Sing Around the World" Tour.

All three concerts will come under MBS' "Sands Live Season" banner, which has previously staged performances from renowned Asian artistes such as Joey Yung, RAIN and PSY.

The Wynners

Known for tracks such as "Wynner's Rhapsody (温拿狂想曲)" and "L-O-V-E Love," The Wynners will be putting on one last performance for their fans as part of "The Wynners: Farewell with LOVE live in Singapore" tour, said MBS.

The band will also be celebrating their 50th anniversary since their debut in the 1970s.

Tickets to The Wynner's concert are priced between S$168 and S$378, excluding booking fees.

Screenshot via Marina Bay Sands

You can purchase your tickets here.

Miriam Yeung

Since her debut in Hong Kong's entertainment industry in 1995, Yeung has not only won accolades for her music but also clinched numerous awards for her acting skills on the silver screen.

Having starred in over 40 films and released more than 50 albums to date, she is known for tracks such as "Small City (小城大事)" and "Sisters (姐妹)."

Tickets to Yeung's concert are priced between S$108 and S$348, excluding booking fees.

Screenshot via MBS

You can purchase your tickets here.

Leo Ku

An established name with a successful showbiz career spanning over three decades, Ku is known for his falsetto and chart-topping hits, including "Love Coming Home (爱回家)," "Belated Love (爱得太迟)," and "The Genius and the Idiot (天才与白痴)."

Like Yeung, Ku also won numerous awards throughout his career, including the "Most Popular Hong Kong Artist" at the MTV Asia Awards 2008.

Tickets to Ku's concert are priced between S$68 and S$388, excluding booking fees.

Mastercard cardholders will be able to enjoy an eight per cent discount on their tickets, with the exception of C Reserve (restricted view) and D Reserve (restricted view) tickets.

Screenshot via Marina Bay Sands

You can purchase your tickets here.

Top images from Marina Bay Sands' website, Miriam Yeung's & Leo Ku's Weibo

