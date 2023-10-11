M'sia family of 5 orders 600 plates of meat at buffet, takes food away using plastic bags, pays S$47

A family of five in Sarawak Malaysia showed up at a buffet, ordered 600 plates of meat in one shot, paid RM163.30 (S$47) and left.

Their bulk order prompted the business owner to check surveillance footage to determine what went down.

The business owner then took to Facebook on Oct. 10, 2023, to lament the cost of doing business in Malaysia when such unscrupulous consumer behaviour takes place.

Children among family of five

The buffet place, Husky Group Bintulu, served a family of five, including at least two children, according to a photo of the customers and the bill.

"It's difficult for me to swallow this, so I have to tell everyone about it," the opening line of the post by the business owner read.

"I really can't accept stealing with your children. They ordered 600 plates of meat from the beginning. What they were doing was clearly premeditated."

The business owner continued by saying that this would be the first and last time they would reveal such behaviour of their customers on their socials.

He said that the patron should feel fortunate that his team decided to not reveal his identity.

The business owner added that Bintulu, Sarawak is a small place, and people recognise one another.

He also revealed that he has been in the food business for eight years, but this was the first time he had been bullied in such a manner.

Why make things hard for the business?

The business owner continued: "Sometimes I really feel tired because of such negative energy. I think about everyone! Who will think about me? It's hard to do business. Why do you have to make things difficult for me?"

He said that during "difficult times", he operated at a loss to ensure people stayed fed, but now when business is dwindling, not everyone would support him.

He questioned why anyone would resort to doing something like that.

To reiterate his point, the business owner wrote: "My hotpot can be eaten in the store. But don’t pack the ingredients secretly and take them away!"

The idea that such a post about errant diners might create negative publicity, the business owner said he had to think about putting up a post in the first place.

He asked: "I am also thinking hard about this post. If it is published, will no one come to my store anymore?"

The message thanked friends and supporters before reminding people that the shop is open from 12pm to 10:30pm.

Top photos via Husky Group Bintulu Facebook