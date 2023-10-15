6 teens drink 111 bottles of sour plum drink at a S$4.88 buffet in China

A group of six teenagers in Xi'an, China took advantage of an all-you-can-eat hotpot buffet and drank 111 bottles of sour plum beverage before leaving.

A viral video of the young men posted on Chinese social media site Weibo showed their table lined with a truly obscene number of glass bottles after their meal.

While the glass bottles were arranged in neat rows, the same orderliness cannot be said about their leftovers.

The group fled the scene with soup and sauce spilled all over the table.

The buffet costs S$4.88

The teens had reportedly visited the hotpot restaurant on Oct. 10.

The staff of the hotpot restaurant said that the buffet only costs 26 yuan (approximately S$4.88), presumably per person, with free drinks to boot.

However, the staff were shocked at how much the six young men could drink.

They added that the group had patronised the restaurant previously, but did not drink nearly as much.

"When I saw them for the first time, I felt that they could drink very well," a staff member said.

Commenters concerned about their health

The most liked comment on the video wrote that health was priceless, suggesting that the teens should pay more attention to their health instead of drinking so many sour plum drinks.

Others warned that the men could find themselves at risk of diabetes.

Lastly, one commenter said that even though this was an all-you-can-eat buffet, there was no need for them to go overboard, lest they were to end up in the hospital.

The commenter advised that one should eat within their own limit.

