2 male teens, 14, arrested for suspected drug offences involving crystallised meth in Yishun

Two teenage boys, both 14 years old, were arrested for suspected drug offences in Yishun on Oct. 8, 2023, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in an Oct. 21, 2023, news release.

The two boys were the youngest of the 134 suspected drug offenders arrested by CNB in an island-wide anti-drug operation that took place between Oct. 8 and Oct. 20.

Police arrested one boy "acting on information"

According to CNB, the police arrested one of the boys in a residential unit along Yishun Street 51 in the afternoon of Oct. 8.

About 1g of crystallised meth, commonly known as "Ice," and various drug paraphernalia were recovered.

The case was referred to CNB for further investigation.

CNB officers subsequently launched a follow-up operation later in the evening and arrested the other 14-year-old boy, along with his brother, a 22-year-old man, in a residential unit along Canberra Street for suspected drug offences.

About 17g of "Ice" and various drug paraphernalia were seized during a search.

134 suspected drug offenders arrested

The operation includes a joint operation with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, which led to the detection and seizure of about 8,960g of cannabis.

According to CNB, some areas covered during the operation included Bedok, Clementi, Hougang, River Valley, and Tiong Bahru.

Specifically, during a raid at a commercial unit in Serangoon North on the afternoon of Oct. 17, CNB officers arrested a 35-year-old Singaporean man and a 56-year-old Singaporean woman for suspected drug offences.

About 979g of heroin, 250g of cannabis, and 19g of "Ice" were seized.

Officers then escorted the man and woman to a residential unit along Woodlands Drive 62, where about 25g of heroin were seized.

S$606,000 worth of drugs seized

In total, about 1,296g of heroin, 373g of "Ice", 9,605g of cannabis, 1g of ketamine, 596g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), 103 "Ecstasy" tablets, 111 Erimin-5 tablets, three LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, and two bottles of GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) were seized during CNB's operation.

The drugs have an estimated street value of about S$606,000.

CNB also added that investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.

An offence to traffic controlled drugs

CNB also reminded members of the public that it is an offence for a person, on his or her own behalf, or on behalf of any other person, whether or not that person is in Singapore, to traffic a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug, or to do any act of preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.

A person could face the mandatory death penalty if he or she were to be found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or "pure heroin".

