Boy shelters alighting bus passengers with umbrella on rainy day in Yishun

Heartwarming.

Julia Yee | October 29, 2023, 11:04 AM

A young boy did something that brightened up a rainy day in Yishun.

Standing at a bus stop, he held up his umbrella to shelter alighting passengers who had just reached their destination.

His kind deed was filmed and uploaded onto TikTok on Oct. 20.

Guardian in the rain

In the video, the boy stationed himself at the edge of the bus stop, beside a bus that had just rolled up.

He leaned forward, arm stretched out with an umbrella.

He remained in this position to shield alighting strangers from the rain falling through the slight gap between the vehicle and sheltered bus stop.

Image via @baebe22paches/TikTok

The young boy waited patiently, umbrella raised and ready to help, for each passenger to finish tapping their card on the fare reader and step off the bus.

Image via @baebe22paches/TikTok

Most of the individuals who alighted shot the boy grateful looks and seemed to mutter quick "thank you" as they hurried off the bus.

Some looked slightly bewildered, as if they weren't expecting such an act of kindness from a complete stranger on a drizzly day.

Image via @baebe22paches/TikTok

The boy almost missed his own bus, according to the person who filmed the scene.

"Salute to you and your family who raised you as a fine gentleman," the TikToker wrote.

The boy was showered with praises when the video of his actions went viral.

Comments on TikTok video

It even inspired one sceptic to have greater hope for the future generation.

@baebe22paches what a gentleman. thank you handsome for sharing your umbrella to others. despite he almost missed his bus but what he does melts my heart. salute to you and your family who raised you as a fine gentlemen. #goodboymatters#goodupbringing#salute ♬ Thank You for Being You - OctaSounds

Top images via @baebe22paches/TikTok

