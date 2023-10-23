Bobi, world's oldest dog, dies at 31 years & 163 days old

Bobi, the world's oldest dog, passed away on Oct. 21 at the ripe old age of 31 years and 163 days.

The tragic news was announced in a Facebook post on Oct. 23 by Karen Becker, a veterinarian who was present at Bobi's 31st birthday on May 11.

Becker wrote in the post, "Is there ever enough time 💔? I think not. Last night, this sweet boy earned his wings."

She also referenced a previous interview with Bobi's Portuguese owner, Leonel Costa, where he revealed the secrets to the doggo's long life.

“Good nutrition, constant contact with nature, freedom to discover his environment, consistent veterinary care, and love. Bobi knows he’s deeply loved,” Costa had said.

The post ended with a send-off for the beloved pooch.

"Godspeed, Bobi…you’ve taught the world all you were mean’t to teach."

Guinness World Record holder

Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejois, is the oldest verified dog in history, according to the Guinness World Records.

He belongs to a breed of livestock guardian dogs with an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years.

He had broken a previous century-old Guinness World Record in February, claiming the honour from Australian cattle dog Bluey.

Bluey, the previous oldest dog ever, died in 1939 aged 29 years and five months.

Lived a peaceful, full life

Bobi spent his entire life living with the Costa family in the rural village of Conqueiros in Portugal.

He was described as a "sociable" dog by his owner, according to the Guinness World Records.

The dog was allowed to freely explore the surrounding forests and farmlands without being chained or leashed.

Costa said he believes the secret to Bobi's longevity is the "calm, peaceful environment" he lives in.

Bobi was also fed "human food", something which Costa attributes to his longevity as well.

The only health scare Bobi experienced was in 2018 when he suddenly collapsed due to breathing difficulties, and had to be hospitalised.

However, in his old age, Bobi had difficulty walking and his eyesight was deteriorating.

As a result, he preferred to hang out at home, and could often be found sunbathing with his feline friends in the yard.

Guinness World Records also reported that a big "traditional Portuguese" party was planned for Bobi's 31st birthday, with many international guests in attendance and a feast of local meats and fish.

A dance troupe was also brought in to perform, with Bobi reportedly participating in the dances as well.

Top image from Dr. Karen Becker on Facebook.