Bee Cheng Hiang offering all-you-can-eat bak kwa & 6-course meal at S$39.90 nett

Zi Shan Kow | October 15, 2023, 01:33 PM

Events

To celebrate the brand's 90th anniversary this month, Bee Cheng Hiang Grillery in Serangoon is offering a six-course set menu and an all-you-can-eat experience.

All-you-can-eat bak kwa

Bee Cheng Hiang prepared a special meal that is inclusive of an all-you-can-eat bak kwa (barbecued meat jerky) platter.

The six-course set menu features:

  • All-you-can-eat charcoal grilled bak kwa platter

  • Mushroom soup

  • Patatas bravas

  • Cheesy bak kwa toasties

  • Choice of main course (chashu collagen fettucine or capellini carbonara)

  • Bak kwa ice cream and drinks

The dining period is limited to 90 minutes during lunch time from 12pm to 3pm.

It is available for two days on Oct. 28 and 29, and only 20 seats are available each day.

Priced at S$39.90 nett per pax, this special dining experience is by reservation only.

    New product and giveaway

    To commemorate its 90th year, Bee Cheng Hiang is unveiling a new limited edition product, Applewood Smoked Gourmet Fusion Bakkwa.

    Made from premium pork belly and pork hind leg, the bak kwa has undergone a two-hour smoking process with imported applewood from the US.

    Image via Bee Cheng Hiang.

    From Oct. 20 to Oct. 28, Bee Cheng Hiang will also be releasing 100 pieces of 50 per cent off vouchers with no minimum spend each day at 9am on its app.

    Additionally, it will be giving away 100 free sets of 100g bak kwa. Hints about the giveaway will be dropped on its social media channels and app.

    Top images via Bee Cheng Hiang.

