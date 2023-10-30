Back

Geylang Serai 2024 bazaar to cap max rental at S$15,000 per booth

Previously, rents went up to S$25,000 during the Bazaar Raya Geyland Serai 2023.

Hannah Martens | October 30, 2023, 12:08 PM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappAfter receiving feedback from the public, it has been decided that the Bazaar Raya Geylang Serai will implement a maximum rental cap of S$15,000 per booth.

This was announced by the Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development, Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, on his Facebook on Oct. 29, 2023.

He shared that implementing a maximum rental cap was to "ensure that it is more affordable for our sellers and consumers."

"This will benefit consumers by offering items which are more cost-effective," Faishal added.

More details will be revealed at a later date.

Rent in 2023 went up to S$25,000

It was reported in April 2023 that the base rental cost for stalls at the bazaar went up to S$25,000 a month.

The organisers said then that the rental costs were "within the market rental rate", and the bazaar ran for 36 days, which was longer than past years' bazaars.

There was also an "exclusivity" cost for stalls selling kebabs and Ramly burgers. The organisers stated that there were too many food stalls selling the same products in the same zone, which may lead to price wars that could be "highly detrimental" for stall holders.

Top images via Mothership

Republic Poly lecturer dresses up as No-Face for Halloween, lectures in costume

And the best costume award goes to…

October 30, 2023, 03:49 PM

Glass bridge in Indonesia shatters, tourist falls 10m & dies

Another tourist who fell sustained minor injuries.

October 30, 2023, 03:30 PM

Grab delivery rider flies from Thailand to S'pore to pick up chicken rice

Same day delivery.

October 30, 2023, 02:49 PM

F1 S'pore Grand Prix 2024 early bird tickets sold out, general tickets sale begins Nov. 1, 2023

Vroom vroom.

October 30, 2023, 02:22 PM

S'pore voted for UN resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Gaza but resolution omits 2 concerns: Shanmugam

Singapore voted in favour of the resolution on Oct. 27, 2023.

October 30, 2023, 02:15 PM

Driver, believed to have been drink driving, ran away after police stopped car near Arab Street

The police caught him eventually.

October 30, 2023, 12:25 PM

Fly from Changi Airport to Penang on budget airline Firefly, 10kg of free check-in luggage included

Yay.

October 30, 2023, 11:33 AM

2 teens looking for woman who lent them money for Jewel Changi photobooth & rejected attempt to pay her back

Cute.

October 30, 2023, 11:22 AM

S'pore man, 49, filmed cutting plastic bottle in half with katana, arrested with other weapons & drug apparatus

He is being investigated.

October 30, 2023, 10:54 AM

Woman, 50, arrested for public nuisance on SBS bus after refusing to put down her feet from grab pole

Passengers are encouraged to be "gracious and considerate" on public transport.

October 29, 2023, 09:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.