Geylang Serai 2024 bazaar to cap max rental at S$15,000 per booth

After receiving feedback from the public, it has been decided that the Bazaar Raya Geylang Serai will implement a maximum rental cap of S$15,000 per booth.

This was announced by the Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development, Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, on his Facebook on Oct. 29, 2023.

He shared that implementing a maximum rental cap was to "ensure that it is more affordable for our sellers and consumers."

"This will benefit consumers by offering items which are more cost-effective," Faishal added.

More details will be revealed at a later date.

Rent in 2023 went up to S$25,000

It was reported in April 2023 that the base rental cost for stalls at the bazaar went up to S$25,000 a month.

The organisers said then that the rental costs were "within the market rental rate", and the bazaar ran for 36 days, which was longer than past years' bazaars.

There was also an "exclusivity" cost for stalls selling kebabs and Ramly burgers. The organisers stated that there were too many food stalls selling the same products in the same zone, which may lead to price wars that could be "highly detrimental" for stall holders.

Top images via Mothership