Hostess, 29, who verbally abused SGH nurse, permanently banned from working in S'pore

She cannot work here anymore.

Joshua Lee | October 27, 2023, 03:33 PM

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the 29-year-old Chinese woman, who was convicted after she verbally abused a nurse, will be permanently banned from working in Singapore because of her contraventions of manpower law.

Han Feizi was slapped with two manpower-related charges.

She was charged with falsely declaring in her application for a work permit that she would work as a clerk for a company, KDL Elements, even though she did not intend to do so.

She was also charged with working as a freelance hostess at various locations from Aug. 1, 2023, to Oct. 11, 2023, a self-employment job without a valid work permit.

Han pleaded guilty to the first charge, with the second charge being considered as part of sentencing.

A MOM spokesperson told 8world News that Han's work permit was cancelled because of the conviction, and she will be permanently banned from working in Singapore.

Work permit holders can only be employed in specific jobs as stated in their permits and work for the designated employer.

All applicants must make accurate and complete declarations.

Making a false declaration is a serious offence, punishable by fines of up to S$20,000, or jail of up to two years, or both.

Those found guilty may be prohibited from working in Singapore.

Background

On Oct. 13, Han received six charges for the incidents at the Singapore General Hospital and The Sail @ Marina Bay.

On Oct. 24, she was handed two more charges for allegedly falsely declaring her occupation in her application for a work permit.

In total, Han faced a total of eight charges, and they are as follows:

  • One count of public nuisance;

  • Two counts of using abusive language against public service worker or public servant;

  • Two counts of assaulting or using criminal force on security officer;

  • One count of intentionally causing harassment; and

  • Two counts under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

In total, Han pleaded guilty to five out of the eight charges against her.

The other three charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Han was sentenced on Oct. 25 to five weeks and five days in jail, and given a S$600 fine.

Full details

Top photos via Han Feizi Douyin

