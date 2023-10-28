2 S'porean men arrested for alleged murder in Johor, tested positive for meth after Audi crash

Two Singaporean men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 25-year-old man in Johor Bahru.

They were taken to court in Johor Bahru on the morning of Oct. 28.

A Malaysian woman has also been arrested for the alleged murder.

Connection between collisions and alleged murder

The Star Online, quoting Johor Bahru South police chief Raub Selamat, reported that the three suspects were arrested following a traffic collision in the early hours of Oct. 27.

Raub shared information about the collisions in a media statement on Oct. 27, 2023 night.

The police arrested the male driver of the Singapore-registered Audi sedan on the suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

In a second media statement two hours later, Raub spoke about the alleged murder of a 25-year-old Malaysian man by stabbing.

It was revealed that there was a connection between the murder case and the collision which took place after.

The same Audi driver and the two passengers onboard — a Singaporean man and a Malaysian woman — are suspected of murdering the Malaysian man.

According to China Press, the Singaporean men are 26 and 29 years old respectively.

Raub stated that all three suspects tested positive for methamphetamine, and among the items recovered from the arrest site was a knife.

What allegedly happened

According to Raub, a member of the public alerted Johor Bahru South police to a fight involving several men and a sharp weapon at 3:41am.

China Press reported that the fight allegedly occurred outside a KTV nightclub at Johor Bahru.

The Malaysian man who was found dead at the scene had a total of nine stab wounds in his chest, stomach, ribs, shoulder, back, left hand and face.

Police officers on the case were informed that the three suspects involved were in the Jalan Tanjung Puteri area at around 5am.

There, they saw the Audi and tried to investigate but the vehicle sped off until reaching Jalan Tun Dr Ismail, according to The Star.

The Audi lost control and skidded, and the police arrested the three suspects.

A dashcam video shared on Facebook purportedly shows the aftermath of the collision.

Based on pictures of the alleged incident, the Audi overturned due to the collision and its rear bumper has completely dislodged.

The contents of the vehicle spilled out onto the road and several shoes can be seen.

Charged on Oct. 28 morning

According to Chinese media Shin Min Daily News, the trio were handcuffed when they were brought to the Johor Bahru Magistrate's Court on Oct. 28 morning.

Shin Min observed that the suspects did not appear fazed by the media nor did they hide from the cameras that were waiting for them outside the court.

One of the Singaporean men reportedly shouted at the media to take photos of him.

The trio will be detained for further investigations.

