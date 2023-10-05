Back

Arcade prizes value to be restricted to less than S$100 from Mar. 1, 2024: Shanmugam

Winners will also not be allowed to sell back prizes to the operators.

Matthias Ang | October 05, 2023, 02:33 PM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappBesides restricting the hours youths can visit an arcade to reduce the "risk of truancy" during school hours, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will implement more restrictions to curb the risk of "gambling inducement" in games.

Starting from Mar. 1, 2024, the value of prizes for amusement centre games must be less than S$100.

Operators of amusement centres will be banned from offering cash, cash equivalents, credit, or merchant vouchers as prizes.

Winners will also not be allowed to sell back prizes to the operators.

Increasingly more games in arcades features elements of chance

Member of Parliament (MP) Yip Hon Weng filed questions in Parliament on whether MHA will consider implementing age verification checks in arcades to ensure compliance with the entry restrictions of those under 16 years old and whether it will collaborate with the Ministry of Education to educate students on the underlying rationale of such restrictions.

Yip also asked whether data on the number of students who frequent arcades and their average expenditure is available and whether MHA will consider disclosing data on the probability of winning top-tier prizes in chance-based arcade games mandatory.

In a written response to the questions on Oct. 4, 2023, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said that MHA does not track the number of students at amusement centres or the amount they spend there.

However, MHA has observed more games in amusement centres have elements of chance and offer high-value prizes.

This may increase the risk of gambling inducement, particularly with vulnerable persons such as youths, Shanmugam said.

No need to display odds of winning

On the other hand, the ministry does not intend to require operators to display the odds of winning the games.

Shanmugam explained that doing so may impose an "undue" regulatory burden on the operators, which may not be proportionate to the gambling risks of such games.

He pointed out that many games, such as "coin pushers", also do not have clearly defined odds.

Amusement centres must put up signs on entry restrictions

Shanmugam said that amusement centre operators must conduct verification checks to ensure that youths below 16 are not admitted into their premises on a school day except between 6:30pm and 11:59pm, to reduce the risk of truancy during school hours.

Operators must display such restrictions on signs at prominent locations within their premises to notify customers.

These requirements are also imposed as licensing conditions under their Public Entertainment Licence.

Operators who fail to comply may be subject to regulatory action under the Public Entertainments Act, Shanmugam added.

In addition, as suggested by Yip, Shanmugam said MHA will work with MOE to remind students about the entry restrictions.

Top photo via Cow Play Cow Moo/Facebook

Jurong West Hawker Centre opens after 3-year closure with 39 stalls & 580-pax seating

Run, don't walk.

October 05, 2023, 12:36 PM

Photographer witnesses 2 king cobras mate for 1 hour at Sungei Buloh

Once in a lifetime encounter.

October 05, 2023, 11:48 AM

For sale: S$60.6 million Marina Bay 53rd floor penthouse with 25m pool, sauna & rooftop deck

Nice house.

October 05, 2023, 10:11 AM

M'sia updates haze action plan, prepares to seed clouds & close schools if air quality worsens

Malaysia recorded "unhealthy" air quality at 11 recording stations on Oct. 2.

October 04, 2023, 09:13 PM

Residents found breeding mosquitoes should be 'happier' to be fined later as they've more time to respond: Baey Yam Keng

Between 2020 to 2023, NEA took an average of five months to issue fines to residents after detecting mosquito breeding sites within their homes.

October 04, 2023, 06:37 PM

ABC Maju Restaurant in Balestier suspended 2 weeks

It is closed from Oct. 3 to 16.

October 04, 2023, 06:02 PM

Over 50,000 flat eligibility letter applications processed by HDB, 31% within 21 working days

Sim also said there were system errors during the May BTO sales launch.

October 04, 2023, 05:20 PM

Superdry store in Suntec City to close, running sale with up to 60% off

The last day of operation will be on Oct. 22.

October 04, 2023, 05:18 PM

Open category COE hits all-time high of S$152,000

Another high.

October 04, 2023, 05:08 PM

14-year-old didn't take prescribed medication on day of shooting at Siam Paragon: Thai police

He also modified a handgun designed to fire blanks for the shooting.

October 04, 2023, 04:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.