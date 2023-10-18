AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes divides public with photo of him topless & getting massage on work call

AirAsia chief executive officer Tony Fernandes posted a half-naked photo of himself while getting a massage during a work conference call — and promptly split public opinion.

The low-cost airline boss posted a photo of himself, seated and shirtless in front of a screen, with a woman massaging his left shoulder.

The photo and the accompanying post were subsequently deleted from Fernandes' LinkedIn account.

The photo went up in a LinkedIn post on Monday, Oct. 16, with a caption that said the CEO had "a stressful week".

"Got to love Indonesia and AirAsia culture that I can have a massage and do a management meeting," he added.

"We are making big progress and I have now finalised Capital A structure. Exciting days ahead. Proud of what we have built and never have lost sight of the finish."

Criticised

But the post quickly drew criticism.

"How is it being shirtless with an image like this, while being in a management meeting called culture?" one user wrote on LinkedIn.

"And why does he even find this acceptable to share?! It is appalling."

Another LinkedIn user said he got to get his massage while on a work call because he is the CEO.

Others asked if any women were present in the management meeting and if they felt uncomfortable.

Another person online said they would feel uncomfortable being in Fernandes' presence when he was not clothed fully.

There was praise for Fernandes too, however.

One person online highlighted that what he did was a great way to multitask.

Top photo via Tony Fernandes