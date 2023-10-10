Orchard KTV police raid: 95 women & 2 men arrested for vice activities

The police arrested two men and 95 women aged between 18 and 45 for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities at a KTV lounge.

Man, 20, allegedly managed a place of assignation

The Singapore Police Force wrote in an Oct. 7, 2023 news release that officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority conducted an enforcement operation in the vicinity of Orchard Road.

They arrested a 20-year-old man and 95 women at a KTV lounge.

The man was arrested for allegedly managing a place of assignation.

According to the Women’s Charter, a "place of assignation" means any place where communication is established with any woman or girl, either directly or through an intermediary, for any "immoral purpose".

Man, 31, allegedly lived off earning from prostituting another person

Another man, 31, was also arrested for his suspected involvement of living on the earnings of the prostitution of another person.

Investigations are ongoing.

If convicted of keeping, managing or assisting in managing a place of assignation for the first time, the offence carries a fine of up to S$100,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.

Repeat offenders may face up to S$150,000 fine, up to seven years' jail, or both.

If convicted of knowingly living off wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of a woman or girl, first-time offenders may be fined up to S$100,000 and jailed for up to seven years, whereas repeat offenders may be fined up to S$150,000 and jailed up to 10 years.

