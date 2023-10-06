Taiwanese food 886 Bistro in Jalan Besar closing down Oct. 31, 2023

886 Bistro, which is located in Jalan Besar and serves Taiwanese food, is closing down on Oct. 31, 2023.

It has been around for about two-and-a-half years since it opened in May 2021 during the pandemic.

No reason was given for its closure.

The announcement came about 10 months after another Taiwanese eatery, Abundance, opened a few doors down from 886 Bistro in December 2022.

Bistro 886 is known for its Taiwanese dish lu rou fan (braised pork rice).

The sliced meat was described as having been stewed for sufficiently long enough to allow its collagen stickiness to appear, without the protein disintegrating, to be paired perfectly with pearl rice.

The five-spice mix and fried onion flavours were said to be evident with each bite.

The eatery also serves mee sua (vermicelli), fried chicken, dumplings, and yam puff.

