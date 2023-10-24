New Japanese restaurant in Ang Mo Kio open 24 hours, sells sushi, sashimi, ramen, chirashi don & bubble tea

Do you have late-night cravings for Japanese food but don't know where to go?

Consider checking out Kazutake Ramen, a new Japanese restaurant in Ang Mo Kio that is open 24 hours.

Opened in September 2023

According to Joanne, who goes by @leamingtondiaries on TikTok, Kazutake Ramen opened around a month ago, in September 2023.

The restaurant has an extensive menu selling beloved Japanese fare such as sushi, sashimi, ramen, chirashi don and other types of donburi (rice bowl dishes), and most importantly, bubble tea, based on another TikTok video by @dlbubs.

For those who are experiencing kuchisabishii (Japanese for lonely mouth, used when a person eats even though they are not hungry), the restaurant has smaller ala carte dishes and hand rolls.

About Kazutake Ramen

Address: 530 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-2381, Singapore 560530

Opening hours: 24 hours, daily

Phone number: 6322 3456

