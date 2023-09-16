Back

F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda spotted rowing sampan in MBS The Shoppes

Never change, Yuki.

Ruth Chai | September 16, 2023, 04:59 PM

Events

Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda was seen rowing a sampan in Marina Bay Sands (MBS) ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

His antics were captured and posted on TikTok:

@formula1officialteamerch Slightly random but a good surprise none the less 🛶 #f1 #yukitsunoda #marinabaysands #sampanride #f1merch ♬ AnySoundEffects Thinking Meme - Any Sound Effects

Tsunoda, 23, who drives for Scuderia AlphaTauri was seen attempting to steer one of the sampans that ply the indoor waterway in The Shoppes at MBS.

The driver shared the boat with a man who seemed to be instructing him, and a cameraman. Tsunoda was clad in the same uniform as the instructor.

Photo via TikTok

He even gave a quick wave to the camera as he was steering the sampan.

Photo via TikTok

Photo via TikTok

The next clip showed Tsunoda talking to two passengers on board his sampan, a man in a white shirt and a woman in an orange dress.

Photo via TikTok

The Yuki Tsunoda Experience

Although it was unclear why Tsunoda was engaged in such a peculiar activity for an F1 driver, commenters speculated that it could have been a part of the Yuki Tsunoda Experience Package, which MBS was marketing as one of their race-themed activities and experiences.

Photo via MBS

The MBS website states that as part of the package, fans will be able to experience an "invite-only Yuki Tsunoda event" held on Sep. 13, which could have been the sampan ride.

Photo via TikTok

Photo via TikTok

Another driver to have his own experience package is Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu, who drives for Alpha Romeo.

Photo via MBS

Cutest driver on the grid

One commenter cheekily explained that Tsunoda was just scouting locations for his sushi restaurant.

Photo via TikTok

The Japanese driver previously captured the hearts of many F1 fans through his funny answer during an interview.

When drivers were asked what their dream was, many replied that they wanted to win a Formula 1 World Championship.

However, Yuki simply replied that his dream was to open a restaurant, as he is passionate about food, perhaps more so than racing.

He even added in another interview that if he weren't a race car driver, he would be a chef and would have tried to win a Michelin star.

Top photo via TikTok

