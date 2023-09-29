Young S'poreans are at high risk of online harms, but have less resources, knowledge to deal with them: Rahayu Mahzam

Note: This article contains mentions of suicide and self-harm. Audience discretion is advised.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Health Rahayu Mahzam said everyone able to do something about online harm should not grow numb, but feel a renewed impetus to better handle it.

The Member of Parliament also talked about the adverse impact of online harms on mental health and children's development in her closing speech at the Online Harms Symposium on Sep. 27.

'Severe' and 'long-lasting' impact of online harm on mental health: Rahayu

The Symposium took place from Sep. 25 to 27 at the Singapore Management University Yong Pung How School of Law (YPHSL). It covered prevention of online risks, as well as protecting and empowering online harm victims.

Rahayu said the impact on mental health can be "severe" and "long-lasting" on victims of online harms.

She highlighted two anonymous cases from SheCares@SCWO showcased during the symposium.

SheCares@SCWO is Singapore's support centre for victims of online harms, set up in January this year.

One client contemplated suicide after his intimate videos were threatened to be distributed, while the another client suffered a malicious harassment campaign that went on for one and a half years.

The perpetrators in both cases had acted behind a veil of anonymity.

Young people have 'less maturity, resources, or knowledge' to handle online harm effects: Rahayu

Rahayu said that young people in Singapore face a higher risk of being exposed to online harms, which is "serious".

They may possess "less maturity, resources or knowledge" to manage with the psychological effects of online harms. Hence, they may instead "resort to extreme measures to escape the pain".

Also, Rahayu said that 53 per cent of youth respondents reported having "feelings of stress and anxiety" in a youth sentiment poll conducted by the National Youth Council in 2021.

Highlighting two overseas stories, Rahayu stressed the grave impact of online harms on young people.

In March 2023, a 23-year-old student in China took her own life after being cyberbullied online for colouring her hair pink for her graduation.

30-year-old Australian TV star and former model Charlotte Dawson committed suicide in 2014 after fighting depression due to "ferocious" online death threats and trolling.

Rahayu said,

"It should not have to take more unnecessary tragedies before society sits up and does something to address the problem of online harms. We can, and must, do better."

Young S'poreans not seeking help despite being harmed online

A 2023 survey by SG Her Empowerment (SHE) revealed that Singaporean youths, aged 15 to 24, face the highest risk of online harms.

However, Rahayu warned that the risk is also likely prevalent among Internet users younger than 15 years old.

Due to their formative age, young victims of online harm can suffer from long-lasting trauma and other mental disorders.

Also, Rahayu expressed her concern that these victims may not be seeking help. She explained that while some may not know how to seek help, others may be unwilling to get help.

She also cited the 2023 Microsoft's Global Online Safety Survey which stated that children are not going to their parents for help when they are harmed online.

Rahayu said, "The only thing worse than a child in distress is a child suffering alone."

S'pore society needs to be responsible to build a better Internet

Mental health issues are not just a burden on individuals, said Rahayu. She added that the Singapore society also has a responsibility to prevent or reduce online harms where possible, as well as to help online harm victims.

She also urged Singaporeans to understand the cost of the victims' suffering "as a whole".

The societal consequences of online harm include reduced productivity, poorer quality of relationships, and lower civic participation, she explained.

For a "better Internet", Rahayu urged Singaporeans to:

Help victims who are struggling due to online harm,

Reboot online behaviour by engaging online constructively, and

Continue addressing online harms in societal conversations to minimise online risks.

For the full transcript of Rahayu's closing speech, you can see it here.

And here is what happened on Day 3 of the Symposium:

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear.

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

