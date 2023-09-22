Back

Mediacorp actress Ye Jia Yun, 21, makes runway debut at Milan Fashion Week

Going places.

Lee Wei Lin | September 22, 2023, 03:49 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Mediacorp actress Ye Jia Yun, 21, has made her runway debut at Milan Fashion Week.

She walked at Anteprima’s Spring/Summer 2024 show on Sep. 21.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

Her height is listed as 178cm on her profile.

Ye made her showbiz debut after participating in Star Search 2019, where she finished as the second runner-up.

She is listed as a model with Taiwanese modelling agency, LSI Management.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Ye Jia Yun's Instagram

Bedok stall selling fried chicken with rice at S$0.20 on Sep. 23 & 24

Limited to 1,200 sets per day.

September 22, 2023, 05:01 PM

Queues in Orchard form as early as 4:30pm on Thursday for iPhone 15 release on Friday

Expected.

September 22, 2023, 04:11 PM

S$2.4 billion from S'pore's first sovereign green bond to go to Jurong Region Line & Cross Island Line

Financing green infrastructure.

September 22, 2023, 03:58 PM

Panda cub Le Le moving to China in Dec. 2023, last day to see him at River Wonders on Nov. 20

:'(

September 22, 2023, 03:01 PM

Customers pay S$840 instead of S$84 via credit card, Geylang restaurant looking to make refund

Help spread the word.

September 22, 2023, 02:44 PM

Merlion to undergo maintenance works for 12 weeks from Sep. 25-Dec. 13, 2023, photo-taking unavailable

The statue will be covered in scaffolding from Sep. 25.

September 22, 2023, 01:05 PM

Absolutely free & some paid events to check out during S’pore Design Week from Sep. 21 to Oct. 1

Simple designs, deep meanings.

September 22, 2023, 12:58 PM

SIA refunds S$1,590 to New Zealand couple seated next to snorting, farting dog on flight

The couple said they intend to donate the money to a guide dog training centre.

September 22, 2023, 12:54 PM

3 S’porean men allegedly assaulted with chairs by muggers in front of JB hotel

The victim claimed he is experiencing PTSD due to the assault.

September 22, 2023, 12:32 PM

Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival decorations come loose, block double-decker bus, cause jam

The traffic disruption began around 7pm and lasted past 10:20pm.

September 22, 2023, 10:58 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.