Mediacorp actress Ye Jia Yun, 21, makes runway debut at Milan Fashion Week

Mediacorp actress Ye Jia Yun, 21, has made her runway debut at Milan Fashion Week.

She walked at Anteprima’s Spring/Summer 2024 show on Sep. 21.

Her height is listed as 178cm on her profile.

Ye made her showbiz debut after participating in Star Search 2019, where she finished as the second runner-up.

She is listed as a model with Taiwanese modelling agency, LSI Management.

Top photos from Ye Jia Yun's Instagram