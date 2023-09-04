Back

Yanxi Palace actors Xu Kai & Wu Jinyan now repped by Mediacorp in S'pore & M'sia

Wow.

Fasiha Nazren | September 04, 2023, 02:17 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Celebrity Agency (TCA), Mediacorp's talent management arm, announced that it has joined forces with with China's Huanyu Entertainment on Sep. 4.

As part of the collaboration, TCA will be representing two of their artistes, Xu Kai and Wu Jinyan, in Singapore and Malaysia.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

Main characters in Yanxi Palace

If those names are familiar, that's probably because they were the main characters of the hit 2018 series "Yanxi Palace".

The duo worked together again in 2022 for another series called "Royal Feast".

Top image screenshot from Yanxi Palace series and Weibo.

S'pore faces risk of hazy conditions as more hotspots detected in Sumatra: NEA

Smoke plumes have been emanating from some of the hotspots.

September 04, 2023, 01:38 PM

Tharman able to straddle political divide: Political analyst explains 70.40% vote

Singaporeans are sophisticated voters.

September 04, 2023, 01:28 PM

SFA debunks WSJ podcast, S'pore has not found any samples of contaminated vegetables from Japan

SFA has not banned food products from any Japanese prefectures.

September 04, 2023, 12:23 PM

McDonald's S'pore brings back scrambled egg breakfast burger

Fluffier mornings.

September 04, 2023, 11:55 AM

S'porean Danelle Tan scores hat-trick in Dortmund's 13-0 win

Dortmund beat their opponent 13-0.

September 04, 2023, 11:17 AM

Elite SCDF personnel climb 40m tower crane in Tuas to lower man in stretcher

The man was unwell and unable to come down on his own.

September 04, 2023, 03:13 AM

PSP's Leong Mun Wai congratulates Tharman on election victory, says it shows 'race-based' GRC system 'no longer relevant'

To the PSP, Tharman's victory is "testimony to the fact that Singaporean voters do not vote along racial lines", Leong said.

September 03, 2023, 08:26 PM

Kinderland’s no-personal-device policy after alleged child abuse is ‘seriously wrong': Ho Ching

Instead, the preschool should institute a proper whistleblower system and process, contended Ho.

September 03, 2023, 07:47 PM

Anwar congratulates Tharman on presidential election win, hopes M'sia-S'pore relations continue in 'a familial spirit'

The Malaysian PM also expressed his hope that Singapore would continue to "be peaceful and prosper" under Tharman's leadership.

September 03, 2023, 07:19 PM

Muslim food stall at Marsiling dishes out savage responses to poor reviews

Zero filter.

September 03, 2023, 06:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.