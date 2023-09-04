Yanxi Palace actors Xu Kai & Wu Jinyan now repped by Mediacorp in S'pore & M'sia

The Celebrity Agency (TCA), Mediacorp's talent management arm, announced that it has joined forces with with China's Huanyu Entertainment on Sep. 4.

As part of the collaboration, TCA will be representing two of their artistes, Xu Kai and Wu Jinyan, in Singapore and Malaysia.

Main characters in Yanxi Palace

If those names are familiar, that's probably because they were the main characters of the hit 2018 series "Yanxi Palace".

The duo worked together again in 2022 for another series called "Royal Feast".

Top image screenshot from Yanxi Palace series and Weibo.