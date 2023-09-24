Back

Xie Shao Guang, 62, attends Mid-Autumn Festival gathering in S'pore with former Caldecott Hill colleagues

So wholesome.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 24, 2023, 08:47 PM

Events

Former actor Xie Shao Guang, 62, made a surprise appearance at a Mid-Autumn Festival gathering with his former colleagues over the weekend.

He was ordained as a monk in 2013, but returned to secular life less than three years after.

Gathering with former colleagues

According to actress Chen Xiu Huan's Instagram post, it is an annual gathering.

This year, about 70 people who used to work at Singapore Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), which was later known as Television Corporation of Singapore (TCS), attended the gathering at a local restaurant on Sep. 23.

SBC and TCS were precursors of Mediacorp.

Former actor Wu Weiqiang also posted video clips from the gathering.

One of which includes Xie playing a guessing game with other colleagues.

The colleague had to guess the term "five foot way".

"Five foot way" is also the name of a show screened in the 1980s, featuring veteran actors like Huang Shi Nan, the late Huang Wen Yong and Wang Yu Qing.

If you miss Xie's acting chops, watch this:

