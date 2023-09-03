Back

Pritam Singh wishes Tharman success as next President, restates WP’s stand on 'shortcomings & problems' of Elected Presidency

Singh also responded to a comment about his polling day attire.

Daniel Seow | September 03, 2023, 12:34 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Workers' Party has also extended its well-wishes to president-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam following his resounding success in the 2023 Presidential Election.

This was shared in a Facebook post by Workers' Party secretary-general Pritam Singh on Sep. 2. Singh's post was also reshared on the official Workers' Party Facebook page.

While noting the Workers' Party’s contrarian views on the Elected Presidency, Singh wrote that "none of this should detract from not just the victory, but the campaign run by president-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam".

"The Workers’ Party wishes the president-elect and his family well, and great success as the next President of Singapore," he said.

WP's views on the Elected Presidency

Singh said that the Workers’ Party's position on the Elected Presidency is well-known.

He added that this had been made clear since the introduction of the scheme in 1991, in their GE2020 manifesto, and was most recently communicated to the mainstream media earlier this week, when the party provided its views on the 2023 presidential elections.

In that most recent statement on Aug. 30, the Workers' Party confirmed that they were not endorsing any presidential candidate.

Instead, the party's stance is that the elected presidency should be abolished in favour of a ceremonial presidency — where the president is appointed by Parliament.

The party also believes the current qualifying criteria for candidates skews towards "PAP-approved candidates".

In his post, Singh also referenced the report of the 2016 Constitutional Commission, which was led by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon and tasked to review the Elected Presidency. He said it included a section where commission members "were keen to share as citizens" about the shortcomings and problems of the Elected Presidency.

He pointed out that the section suggested how a reversion to an appointed Presidency could be considered in future.

"There are other institutions and national policies that the Workers’ Party believes should be overhauled or changed. We will continue to advance these alternatives in the course of our political work, and undertaking the check and balance role in Parliament which is a key responsibility of an elected parliamentary opposition," Singh added.

Couldn't wear his pineapple-print shirt to vote

On a lighter note, Singh addressed Mothership's comments about his polling day attire.

He was referring to a Mothership Instagram post on Sep. 1, which showed him and his wife leaving the Maris Stella High School polling station. It was captioned, "at this point, I'm starting to think Pritam’s closet only has blue shirts."

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mothership (@mothershipsg)

Here's a picture of what he wore:

Image by Denise Tan.

In response, Singh admitted that blue is his favourite colour.

That said, he stressed that he does have other shirts, attaching a photo as proof.

However, the pineapple-print shirt in the photo could not be worn on polling day as it bore the candidate symbol of Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Photo from Pritam Singh on Facebook.

Singh noted that this particular shirt "lay untouched for two weeks".

Related stories

Top image by Denise Tan / Andrew Koay

George Yeo a 'bridge-builder' who initiated many of S'pore's FTAs: Heng Swee Keat at Yeo’s book launch

Heng paid tribute to Yeo, saying he "shows how a minister with a lively and creative mind can keep Singapore relevant and useful to the world".

September 03, 2023, 05:28 PM

Terry Gou resigns as Foxconn director days after announcing his bid for Taiwanese presidency

Gou founded Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, which is Foxconn's formal name, 49 years ago.

September 03, 2023, 05:00 PM

Patrons in pineapple attire receive free 1.5-litre pineapple soju tower at Bencoolen bistro

Ong lai.

September 03, 2023, 03:20 PM

Sultan of Johor says Anwar needs more time, S'pore easier to work with than Putrajaya

The Sultan was optimistic about the impact of the RTS on Johor's economy.

September 03, 2023, 01:59 PM

China releases new map with disputed territorial claims, drawing protest from India, Russia, M'sia, Vietnam, Philippines & Indonesia

Other countries have opposed the new map.

September 03, 2023, 01:59 PM

Couple dance in Bayfront MRT to piano music played by busker with autism

Viva la vida.

September 03, 2023, 12:24 PM

Japan driving school lets people try drink driving to experience its dangers first-hand

Don't try this at home.

September 03, 2023, 12:00 PM

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra's 8-year jail sentence commuted to 1 year by Thai king

Thaksin was imprisoned on the same day as his return to Thailand, but was eventually taken to a police hospital where has been ever since.

September 02, 2023, 07:14 PM

Jurong East car park accident: Over 20 people help to rescue 3 from van

One person suffered minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

September 02, 2023, 07:05 PM

S'pore bakery sells mega big-ass croissant for S$80, equivalent to 20 regular croissants

Super big.

September 02, 2023, 06:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.